Cathie Wood’s ARK Doubles Down on BitMine as Ethereum Treasury Hits $8.9 Billion

By: Coincentral
2025/09/09 15:43
Ethereum
ARK
Nowchain
TLDR

  • ARK Invest bought $4.4 million worth of BitMine shares on Monday across three ETFs
  • BitMine crossed 2 million ETH in treasury holdings, worth approximately $8.9 billion
  • The company now holds 1.7% of Ethereum’s total supply and 42% of all corporate ETH holdings
  • BitMine stock gained 4.1% on Monday and is up 460% year-to-date
  • ARK Invest also sold $5.13 million in Robinhood stock as it surged 15.8% on S&P 500 inclusion news

ARK Invest purchased $4.4 million worth of BitMine Immersion Technologies shares on Monday. The move came as the Ethereum treasury company announced it crossed the 2 million ETH milestone.

The investment firm bought 101,950 shares across three funds. The ARK Innovation ETF acquired 67,700 shares, while the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF purchased 21,890 shares.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF bought 12,360 shares. The three funds combined now hold 6.7 million BitMine shares worth $284 million total.

BitMine stock rose 4.1% on Monday to close at $43.79. The shares gained another 0.71% in after-hours trading to reach $44.10.

Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR)Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR)

The stock has posted gains of 460% since the beginning of 2024. ARK Invest has been increasing its BitMine exposure since April when the company began accumulating Ethereum.

BitMine Reaches Treasury Milestone

BitMine announced on Monday that its Ethereum holdings surpassed 2 million ETH. The treasury is worth approximately $8.9 billion at current prices.

The company accumulated this position in just five months. BitMine now controls 1.7% of Ethereum’s total supply.

The firm holds 42% of all corporate Ethereum holdings. Total corporate ETH holdings across all companies stand at 4.9 million tokens.

BitMine Chairman Tom Lee said the company targets 5% of Ethereum’s supply. The current holdings represent 34% progress toward that goal.

Lee stated the company believes Ethereum represents one of the biggest macro trades over the next 10-15 years. He expressed optimism about Federal Reserve interest rate cuts supporting both equities and crypto.

ARK Invest Trading Activity

ARK Invest sold $5.13 million worth of Robinhood shares on the same day. The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF offloaded 43,728 Robinhood shares.

Robinhood stock surged 15.8% on Monday to $117.28. S&P Global announced it would add Robinhood to the S&P 500 index.

Fed funds futures show an 89.4% probability of a 25 basis point rate cut. There is a 10.6% chance of a larger 50 basis point reduction.

Ethereum prices have traded in a tight range this month. The token currently trades around $4,364.

BitMine maintains its position as the world’s largest corporate Ethereum holder. The company continues its accumulation strategy despite recent price stagnation.

The post Cathie Wood’s ARK Doubles Down on BitMine as Ethereum Treasury Hits $8.9 Billion appeared first on CoinCentral.

You May Also Like

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Seven Days of Selling Pressure Test Bulls’ Resolve

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Seven Days of Selling Pressure Test Bulls’ Resolve

TLDR Ethereum price has struggled to break above $4,500 resistance for over 10 days, forming lower highs since August peak Spot Ethereum ETFs experienced massive outflows totaling $912 million over seven consecutive days Network activity and revenue declined 44% in August despite price hitting all-time highs near $4,950 Technical analysis shows descending triangle pattern pointing [...] The post Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction: Seven Days of Selling Pressure Test Bulls’ Resolve appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/09 15:35
Dogecoin Price Prediction as Maxi Doge Attracts Crypto Whales

Dogecoin Price Prediction as Maxi Doge Attracts Crypto Whales

The crypto market continues to be choppy, with $BTC gaining just 1% on the weekly chart, and the fear and greed index drifting around 44-48.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/09 15:37
Is Ethereum overstretched? Bulls eye $6K DESPITE revenue slipping by 22%

Is Ethereum overstretched? Bulls eye $6K DESPITE revenue slipping by 22%

The post Is Ethereum overstretched? Bulls eye $6K DESPITE revenue slipping by 22% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s revenue-price divergence highlighted an overstretched market. However, fresh liquidity and speculative demand could push ETH towards a $6k breakout. The market’s split on whether Ethereum [ETH] has really bottomed or not.  On-chain, the ETH/BTC ratio has been breaking down, hitting its third weekly lower low after failing to clear the $0.04 supply wall. Looks like traders are still taking profits off ETH’s 18.8% August pump. Meanwhile, Token Terminal revealed that ETH’s revenue hit just $14.13 million in August – Marking its lowest level since May even as price blasted to a new $4,900 ATH and highlighted a clear divergence. Source: TokenTerminal Typically, that kind of revenue-price gap signals an overstretched market.  That’s not all though as Ethereum closed August with $39.75 million in fees, right in line with its $42 million four-month average. Simply put, the fees stayed steady while revenue slipped, meaning that the the network itself captured less value. And yet, Ethereum’s trading volume ripped to $1.13 trillion – Its highest since post-election levels. This suggested that traders are still piled in and chasing the price, despite the monetization lag.  Ethereum bulls target $6k Ethereum’s stablecoin market has been firing its ATHs too.  Low revenue with steady fees tells us users are still paying chunky gas, but the network isn’t pocketing proportional value. In short, ETH’s fundamentals may be lagging, hinting that the market might be overstretched. Still, ETH ripped through $4,900, thanks to the stablecoin supply hitting $152 billion all-time high in August – Marking a 9.35% jump from last month. Technically, that’s about $13 billion of fresh liquidity chasing the price. Source: Token Terminal The result? Speculative capital piled into Ethereum’s ATH.  On-chain flows gobbled up the fresh liquidity, sending the price higher, even as the network didn’t capture much real value. Classic…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 15:10
