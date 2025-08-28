Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Buy Bitmine (BMNR) Stock Dips on Solid ETH Treasury Plan

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 15:07
Moonveil
MORE$0.1061+4.87%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.00028--%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018526-4.23%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.57--%
Ethereum
ETH$4,589.8-0.59%
ARK
ARK$0.4561+2.33%

Cathie Wood is enthusiastically buying the BMNR stock, of Tom Lee’s ETH treasury firm Bitmine Technologies. On Wednesday, August 27, Wood’s asset management firm Ark Invest purchased 339,113, BMNR shares, worth $15.6 million, despite the price crashing by 7.85%. This highlights growing confidence in Tom Lee’s ETH acquisition plan for the company.

Cathie Wood Buys $15.6 Million of Bitmine Stock

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest added $15.6 million worth of BitMine Immersion shares on Wednesday across three of its ETFs. The asset manager took advantage of the BMNR stock dip by purchasing the stock via different Ark Invest funds. Cathie Wood started buying BMNR shares a few weeks before, amid Tom Lee’s push with aggressive ETH accumulation.

According to the firm’s daily trading report, the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) purchased 227,569 shares, while the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) picked up 70,991 shares. The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF also participated in the buying activity. Today’s purchase comes on top of the 1 million BMNR shares already held by Ark Invest.

Despite the recent selling pressure, the Bitmine stock is up by more than 750%, ever since the firm announced its ETH Treasury plans. As per Strategic ETH Reserves, the Tom Lee firm holds a total of 1.7 million ETH, worth more than $7.81 billion, as of the current Ethereum price. Furthermore, billionaire investor Peter Thiel has also invested more than $500 million in the company last month.

Earlier this month, in August, BitMine disclosed in an SEC filing that it plans to increase its at-the-market equity program from $4.5 billion to $24.5 billion to support additional ETH purchases.

Tom Lee Expands His ETH Treasury Plan

Tom Lee is emerging as the Michael Saylor of the Ethereum community, with his firm’s aggressive ETH treasury accumulation. Earlier this week, the firms added another $800 million worth of Ethereum, taking their total holdings to 1.7 million Ethereum. This is more than double the ETH held by SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET), at 797,000 ETH.

Following the recent ETH price pullback to $4,300, Tom Lee commented that the bottom is already in for the altcoin. The veteran investor predicts a 20% ETH price rally ahead by setting up target of $5,500. Following its all-time high last week, ETH is now consolidating around $4,500 level.

Bhushan Akolkar

Bhushan is a seasoned crypto writer with over eight years of experience spanning more than 10,000 contributions across multiple platforms like CoinGape, CoinSpeaker, Bitcoinist, Crypto News Flash, and others. Being a Fintech enthusiast, he loves reporting across Crypto, Blockchain, DeFi, Global Macros with a keen understanding in financial markets.   He is committed to continuous learning and stays motivated by sharing the knowledge he acquires. In his free time, Bhushan enjoys reading thriller fiction novels and occasionally explores his culinary skills.

Bhushan has a bachelors degree in electronics engineering, however, his interest in finance and economics drives him to crypto and blockchain.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/cathie-wood-ark-invest-buy-bitmine-bmnr-stock-dips-on-solid-eth-treasury-plan/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Elliptic: After Huione was blocked, Telegram dark web trading merchants turned to Tudou Guarantee

Elliptic: After Huione was blocked, Telegram dark web trading merchants turned to Tudou Guarantee

PANews June 24 news, according to Cryptoslate, Elliptic released a report saying that although Cambodia's Huione Guarantee platform was seized on May 13 for being involved in a $27 billion
MAY
MAY$0.04455-0.93%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0751+17.71%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 09:33
Share
Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

PANews reported on August 28th that, according to BeInCrypto, despite positive macroeconomic signals from China's economic stimulus policies and the Federal Reserve's potential September rate cut, an altcoin season has yet to arrive. Deribit Chief Commercial Officer Jean-David Péquignot stated that accommodative central bank policies could indeed increase market liquidity and drive speculative inflows into risky assets. However, the market currently lacks sufficient trading volume and broad-based growth momentum. Ethereum's recent price increase relative to Bitcoin is seen as a potential signal of a market shift, but it is not yet sufficient to trigger a full-blown altcoin season. In addition, according to CoinMarketCap Altcoin Season Index monitoring, the indicator is currently 44, far below the key level of 75. Bitcoin's market dominance remains at 58%, continuing to occupy a core position in the crypto market.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006229+15.30%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.167+3.64%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4367-0.36%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 15:10
Share
Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market

Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market

US crypto czar David Sacks says the Genius stablecoin bill could bring the $250 billion offshore stablecoin market into the United States, boost industry trust, and drive global demand for the U.S. dollar. Speaking about the Genius Act in a…
U
U$0.00901-14.19%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005333-1.22%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04144+3.65%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 20:51
Share

Trending News

More

Elliptic: After Huione was blocked, Telegram dark web trading merchants turned to Tudou Guarantee

Deribit Chief Commercial Officer: The Altcoin Index 44 is far below the key level of 75, and macroeconomic factors are still not enough to start the Altcoin season

Sacks advocates onshoring $250b stablecoin market

Jinyi Culture: Some technologies of KaKeWei's digital RMB products can be applied to the field of stablecoins

Kanye West’s YZY token crash leaves over 50,000 wallets with losses, 11 profit over $1 million: Bubblemaps