Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Buys Figma Stock Amid 20% Post-Earnings Drop

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 00:59
In brief

  • Figma stock dropped nearly 20% to $54.56 on Thursday after its first quarterly earnings since going public.
  • Ark Invest Tracker data showed more than 100,000 shares added to ARKW, though the disclosure has not yet been confirmed in ARK’s public filings
  • ARK’s purchase is a “textbook” Cathie Wood move, Decrypt was told.

Ark Invest, the New York-based investment firm led by Cathie Wood, has added more than 100,000 shares of Figma to its ARKW ETF, following a nearly 20% drop in the stock after the company’s first earnings report since going public.

The disclosure came via the popular Ark Invest Tracker X account but has not yet been independently confirmed by ARK’s public filings. Decrypt reached out to Ark Invest for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

The stock purchase is consistent with Ark’s past strategy of adding to high-growth names during periods of weakness, according to Dan Dadybayo, research and strategy lead at Unstoppable Wallet, a non-custodial, open-source crypto wallet.

The purchase is “a textbook Cathie Wood move: leaning into volatility and backing companies she sees as long-term disruptors,” Dadybayo told Decrypt.

In July 2025, the firm bought about 143,000 Tesla shares after an earnings selloff, while trimming roughly 34,000 Coinbase and 68,000 Roku shares as sentiment shifted, according to a report from financial analytics firm Barchart.

Despite the slide in shares and selloff, ARK appears to be “signaling conviction that Figma’s collaborative design moat, product momentum, and high margins outweigh short-term execution risks,” he added.

Such a stance could “reframe the drawdown as an overreaction” and “attract other growth-focused investors who share a long-term horizon,” Dadybayo said.

Figma, which went public in July, reported revenue of $249.6 million for the quarter, up 41% from a year earlier. Rising expenses and thinner margins fueled doubts about its ability to sustain early momentum, sending shares down nearly 20% to $54.56. 

The company forecast adjusted operating income of $90–100 million, guidance that erased much of the stock’s post-IPO premium.

The company also disclosed around $90 million in Bitcoin held through an ETF. CEO Dylan Field, however, maintained that Figma is not a “Bitcoin holding company,” and is instead focused on design.

While Figma’s Bitcoin stash represents roughly 6% of its treasury, the hold does not “fundamentally change its risk profile,” Dadybayo said.

Instead, positioning with Bitcoin suggests that companies putting the digital asset on their balance sheets are “recognizing macro trends,” he explained.

“It’s sentiment-driven: when the founder of a major design company holds Bitcoin, it suggests he’s positioning in the right direction without turning Figma into a crypto play.”

Source: https://decrypt.co/338197/cathie-woods-ark-invest-buys-figma-stock-amid-20-post-earnings-drop

Source: https://decrypt.co/338197/cathie-woods-ark-invest-buys-figma-stock-amid-20-post-earnings-drop
