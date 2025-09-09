Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Makes Another Crypto Investment! Here Are the Details

Ark Invest, led by Cathie Wood, continues to expand its crypto-focused investments.

Ark Invest Invests $4.5 Million in BitMine Shares, Sells Robinhood Shares

The company acquired $4.46 million worth of BitMine Immersion Technologies shares, according to a transaction disclosure. The purchases were made through three different exchange-traded funds (ETFs) held by Ark Invest.

According to the data, the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) purchased 67,700 BitMine shares, the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) 21,890, and the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) 12,360.

BitMine (BMNR), known for its Ethereum treasury, is the world’s largest institutional Ethereum holder with approximately 1.78 million ETH. Shares of the company closed at $43.79 on Monday, up 4.16%, and were up 0.71% in after-hours trading.

Meanwhile, Ark Invest trimmed some of its positions on the same day. The ARKW fund sold 43,728 shares of Robinhood (HOOD) worth approximately $5.13 million.

Despite the sell-off, Robinhood shares rose strongly on Monday, closing up 15.8% at $117.28. The surge came after S&P Global announced it would include Robinhood in the S&P 500 index.

Ark Invest’s recent moves suggest it is both increasing its interest in crypto-focused companies and taking strategic rebalancing steps within its portfolio.

*This is not investment advice.

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/cathie-woods-ark-invest-makes-another-crypto-investment-here-are-the-details/

