Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Sells AMD and Shopify While Adding Block and Robinhood Shares

ARK Invest sold $5.57 million in AMD shares and $6.53 million in Shopify stock on October 24, taking profits from semiconductor and e-commerce positions

The firm purchased $30.9 million worth of Block Inc. shares across three ETFs on October 27, expanding its crypto-related stock exposure

ARK added roughly $21 million in Robinhood Markets and initiated a $17 million position in Netflix after recent stock decline

The firm increased Chinese tech holdings with $6.18 million in Baidu shares and over 61,000 Alibaba shares purchased

Biotech investments continued with purchases in Pacific Biosciences, Arcturus Therapeutics, and 10x Genomics totaling over $5 million

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest made multiple portfolio changes last week. The investment firm reduced positions in several U.S. tech stocks while adding to fintech, streaming, and Chinese technology companies.

ARK’s largest sale on October 24 involved Advanced Micro Devices. The ARK Innovation ETF sold 23,717 AMD shares worth $5.57 million. The chip company’s stock has risen in 2025 due to AI chip demand.





The firm also sold 39,077 Shopify shares valued at $6.53 million. Other sales included 107,510 shares of Iridium Communications for $1.96 million. ARK sold 32,384 Palantir shares and 26,089 Roblox shares, totaling over $9 million.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF trimmed its Tempus AI holdings. The fund sold 19,391 shares worth $1.69 million. These sales appear to lock in gains from stocks that performed well this year.

On October 27, ARK bought $30.9 million worth of Block Inc. shares across three ETFs. The ARK Innovation ETF acquired 210,916 Block shares. The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF bought 59,827 shares of Block.





The ARK Fintech innovation ETF purchased 114,842 Block shares. Block Inc., co-founded by Jack Dorsey, operates several business units within the crypto asset ecosystem. Its products include Square, Cash App mobile wallet, Bitkey bitcoin hard wallet and bitcoin mining system Proto.

Fintech Investments Expand

ARK made its largest purchase in Robinhood Markets on October 24. The firm invested roughly $21 million in the trading platform across multiple ETFs. This represents a renewed focus on financial technology companies.

ARK bought 268,833 shares of DraftKings across two ETFs on October 27. DraftKings is a major digital sports entertainment and gambling company in the U.S. DraftKings recently acquired Railbird Technologies to support its planned launch of a prediction market.

The firm started a new position in Netflix. ARK bought approximately 15,700 shares valued near $17 million. The purchase came after Netflix stock declined recently.

Chinese Tech and Biotech Additions

ARK increased its Baidu holdings across three different ETFs. The funds purchased 51,323 shares totaling $6.18 million. The firm added more than 61,000 Alibaba shares.

Wood stated that Chinese tech valuations are about half those of U.S. companies. ARK also purchased shares in BYD Company. The electric vehicle maker fits into the firm’s automation and robotics investment theme.

ARK’s biotech funds remained active during the week. The ARKG fund bought 10,818 Arcturus Therapeutics shares worth $130,000. The flagship ARKK ETF added 1.35 million Pacific Biosciences shares for $2.64 million.

ARK bought 162,279 shares of 10x Genomics across two funds for $2.17 million. The firm expanded its Qualcomm investment to $33 million. Block’s stock rose 0.77% on October 27, closing at $80.15.

