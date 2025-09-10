Cboe launches 10-year “continuous” futures on Bitcoin and Ethereum: cash-settled, debut set for November 10, 2025

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/10 20:42
cboe bitcoin ethereum

Cboe Global Markets is preparing “Continuous Futures” contracts on Bitcoin and Ethereum, with a ten-year duration and cash settlement, to offer investors long-term exposure in a regulated environment as stated by PR Newswire and in the official Cboe release published on the company’s website.

According to the official statement published on September 9, 2025, the launch is planned for November 10, 2025. Market analysts following crypto derivatives note that instruments with decade-long maturities can reduce rollover costs for static allocations and support long-term hedging strategies. Industry reports and news also indicate an increase in institutional interest for regulated cash-settled products following the evolution of spot ETFs in the US market.

Futures Bitcoin Ethereum Cboe: what will arrive on the market

Cboe Global Markets has introduced “Continuous Futures” contracts on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), designed to provide long-term exposure without the traditional monthly rolls of standard futures. Each contract has a duration of ten years and is cash-settled; the daily settlement (mark-to-market) aims to contain rotation costs and replicate, within a regulated framework, some of the typical dynamics of offshore perpetuals.

According to the statement, the goal is to reduce operational friction and lower costs associated with rollover, bringing the qualities of perpetual contracts in a regulated manner. In this context, the continuity of exposure aims to promote more stable strategies over time.

Timelines and Regulatory Process

The launch is scheduled for November 10, 2025, subject to the outcome of regulatory procedures by Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) and in compliance with applicable CFTC regulations.

Technical Specifications: What We Know and What Remains to Be Defined

Confirmations

  • Structure: “Continuous Futures” contracts on BTC and ETH with a duration of 10 years and daily settlement (mark-to-market).
  • Settlement: cash-settled, with reference to an index/benchmark that will be defined in the official product specs.
  • Purpose: reduce the need for frequent rolls and ensure continuity in market liquidity.

Details Pending Publication

  • Contract size and tick size.
  • Margins (initial and maintenance) and position limits.
  • Definition of the pricing/settlement index, trading hours, and any funding or adjustment mechanisms.
  • Information regarding the clearing house and the fees applied.

Cboe has not yet disclosed all these specifications; the complete details will be made available on the CFE website before the official launch. It should be noted that the publication of the product specs will clarify sizing, margins, and pricing methods.

Positioning with respect to offshore perpetuals and traditional futures

Continuous Futures offer an “always active” exposure similar to that of perpetuals, but operating in a supervised context with standardized margining and clearing rules as explained in our guide on crypto perpetual futures. Compared to monthly or quarterly futures, a decennial horizon reduces the need for roll, with potential benefits in terms of slippage and indirect costs.

In the current US landscape, while the CME dominates with a range of standard and micro futures on BTC and ETH, Cboe’s initiative presents itself as a structured alternative for hedging needs and long-term portfolio allocations. That said, adoption will also depend on the support of major market participants.

Possible Effects on the US Market

  • Volume migration: the presence of instruments similar to perpetuals, but in a regulated setting, could attract some of the trading flows that currently operate offshore.
  • Transparency: public monitoring of prices, margins, and rules could strengthen transparency, in line with regulatory requirements.
  • More linear strategies: the reduction of operational complexity, thanks to the decrease in frequent rolls, may benefit trading desks and market makers.

The context is marked by a renewed interest in regulated products, especially after the development of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the USA as reported by Investing.com, thus expanding the options for institutional investors.

Risks and Critical Issues

  • Regulation: the timing and conditions of listing depend on the outcome of the authorization processes at CFE and CFTC.
  • Crypto volatility: the wide price fluctuations of Bitcoin and Ethereum can impact margins and risk management.
  • Tracking: potential discrepancies between the settlement index and the spot market could create unexpected deviations (basis).
  • Initial liquidity: success in terms of volume is not guaranteed and will require active market making activity.

Who Can Benefit

  • Asset managers and hedge funds with a multi-year investment horizon.
  • Trading desks and market makers seeking greater depth and continuity in the order book.
  • Operators interested in reducing rollover costs and maintaining stable hedges over time.

Reactions and Competitive Context

The specialized publications have highlighted the interest in the initiative, emphasizing the attempt to “bring onshore” the logic of perpetuals. The move by Cboe is part of a competitive context in which the CME currently leads the cryptocurrency futures market.

Quick FAQ

  • When is the launch expected? The launch is scheduled for November 10, 2025, subject to the outcome of the regulatory process with CFE and CFTC.
  • Are the contracts physical? No, they are cash-settled.
  • What is the duration? Each contract covers a period of ten years.
  • Are the technical specifications final? Some parameters, such as contract size, tick size, and margins, will be defined in the official product specs on the CFE website.
  • How do they differ from perpetuals? These futures, being traded on a regulated exchange, adopt standard margining and clearing rules without the typical funding rate of offshore perpetuals, except for any official adjustment mechanisms.

Documents and sources

  • Cboe: launch plan for Continuous Futures (PR Newswire)
  • Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE): official information and product specs
  • News and Insights: Investing.com
  • Guide: what are crypto perpetual futures

Conclusion

With Continuous Futures on Bitcoin and Ethereum, Cboe offers a long-term and cash-settled solution that combines market exposure continuity with the governance typical of a regulated environment. The impact on the market will depend on the final technical specifications, liquidity at the time of launch, and the response of institutional operators.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14667+0.32%
SIX
SIX$0.02156+0.55%
FUNToken
FUN$0.008795-5.43%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Share
LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

PANews reported on September 10 that according to CoinDesk, on Wednesday, Michigan-based mortgage lender LitFinancial launched its US dollar stablecoin, litUSD, on the Ethereum blockchain. The company said it plans to use the token to reduce financing costs, optimize fund management operations, and explore on-chain settlement of mortgage payments. The stablecoin, called litUSD, is deployed on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and is backed by cash and cash equivalents in reserves at a 1:1 ratio. Brale is responsible for the issuance and redemption management of the token, while consulting firm Stably provides token economics support and promotes its integration with DeFi. Consumers can mint and redeem litUSD through Brale's certified corporate account via bank transfers or Circle's USDC stablecoin.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996-0.02%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001684+1.50%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01472+15.00%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 23:16
Share
H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

PANews reported on September 10 that according to official news, the Swedish company H100 Group increased its holdings of 21 BTC at an average price of 1,072,834 Swedish kronor, and its current total holdings reached 1,025 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,962.15+2.52%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 23:19
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

Robin Energy Completes First $5 Million Bitcoin Asset Allocation, Stock Price Soars 90%

US SEC Delays Approval of Franklin Spot Solana ETF