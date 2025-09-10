CBOE plans November launch for Bitcoin and Ethereum continuous futures contracts

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 04:48
RealLink
REAL$0.06086-1.55%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01683-0.76%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016012-9.44%
Clayton
CLAY$0.000005902-1.43%
SOON
SOON$0.3666+16.86%

CBOE Global Markets announced plans to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum continuous futures contracts on Nov. 10, pending regulatory review.

According to a Sept. 9 announcement, the new product suite debuts on CBOE Futures Exchange with contracts structured as single, long-dated instruments featuring 10-year expirations.

This design eliminates periodic rolling requirements that characterize traditional futures contracts, simplifying position management for traders seeking long-term digital asset exposure.

The continuous futures will be cash-settled and aligned to real-time spot market prices through daily cash adjustments using a transparent funding rate methodology.

CBOE Clear US, a derivatives clearing organization regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), will clear the contracts within the exchange’s regulated framework.

Global head of derivatives at CBOE, Catherine Clay, said the launch brings perpetual-style utility that gained adoption in offshore markets to US traders.

She noted that the products target institutional participants, existing Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) customers, and retail traders seeking access to crypto derivatives.

Regulatory opening

The announcement coincides with increased regulatory coordination between the SEC and CFTC, which will hold a joint roundtable on Sept. 29 to advance digital asset oversight harmonization.

The agencies acknowledged in a Sept. 5 statement that fragmented regulation had discouraged innovation and driven crypto activity overseas.

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins and CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline Pham emphasized that coordination failures created uncertainty, hindering economic activity even for legally permissible products.

The regulators stressed that harmonization can lower barriers, improve efficiency, and reaffirm US leadership in financial markets.

The Sept. 29 roundtable will examine measures to align US markets with the global economy, including expanded trading hours, frameworks for perpetual contracts, and portfolio margining coordination.

The agencies plan to review exemptions providing safe harbors for decentralized finance projects while maintaining investor protection standards.

CBOE’s continuous futures launch builds on the exchange’s expanding CFE product suite, which includes VIX futures and products based on equity volatility, crypto, and global fixed income.

The introduction represents a step toward onshoring compliant perpetual swap trading that currently operates primarily on offshore platforms.

CBOE’s Options Institute will host public educational courses on continuous futures on Oct. 30 and Nov. 20 to prepare market participants for the new contracts.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/cboe-plans-november-launch-for-bitcoin-and-ethereum-continuous-futures-contracts/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

MYX Finance Could Repeat Mantra Crash After 270% Daily Spike, Analysts Warn

MYX Finance Could Repeat Mantra Crash After 270% Daily Spike, Analysts Warn

Analysts have warned that MYX Finance (MYX) may be repeating the trajectory of Mantra (OM), which spiked earlier this year before collapsing more than 90% within hours. The concern comes as MYX surged 270% in a single day and more than 1,200% over the week, briefly lifting its market capitalization above $3.3 billion. According to […] The post MYX Finance Could Repeat Mantra Crash After 270% Daily Spike, Analysts Warn appeared first on CoinChapter.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10119-0.56%
MAY
MAY$0.0427+1.25%
MANTRA
OM$0.2133-0.92%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/10 04:12
Share
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.24+5.00%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004773-1.48%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.13589-0.82%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Share
Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

PANews reported on June 19 that Trump posted on his social media platform that the Senate has passed the "GENIUS Act", which will promote large-scale investment and innovation in the
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.668+0.55%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013954-4.50%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0841-8.18%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:09
Share

Trending News

More

MYX Finance Could Repeat Mantra Crash After 270% Daily Spike, Analysts Warn

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

Trump sends a message to the House of Representatives: quickly pass the "clean version" of the GENIUS Act and submit it to the President for signature as soon as possible

Apple launches iPhone 17, Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro 3 on Tuesday, all arriving September 19

Microsoft AI Unveils Strategic Shift: Embracing Anthropic for Office 365, Reducing OpenAI Reliance