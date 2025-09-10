Cboe to Introduce Continuous Bitcoin, Ethereum Futures Starting November 10

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/10 03:57
TLDR

  • Cboe will launch continuous futures for Bitcoin and Ethereum on November 10, pending regulatory approval.
  • The new futures contracts will offer long-term exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum in a regulated U.S. environment.
  • The Bitcoin and Ethereum futures will settle in cash and align with real-time spot prices.
  • The contracts will have a 10-year expiration period and feature daily cash adjustments.
  • Cboe aims to offer traders a simpler and more efficient way to execute crypto strategies within a regulated framework.

Cboe has announced its plans to launch continuous futures for Bitcoin and Ethereum on November 10, pending regulatory approval. The new product aims to offer traders long-term market exposure to these cryptocurrencies in a U.S.-regulated environment. The launch will mark a significant move in expanding Cboe’s cryptocurrency offerings.

Cboe Introduces Regulated Bitcoin Futures for Traders

The continuous futures contracts with Bitcoin will allow traders to gain long-term exposure to Bitcoin in a regulated framework. Cboe’s design aims to provide continuous futures that are cash-settled and aligned with Bitcoin’s real-time spot prices. The contracts will have a 10-year expiration and daily cash adjustments to reflect Bitcoin’s market value.

According to Catherine Clay, Cboe’s Global Head of Derivatives,

Clay added that these contracts aim to serve both institutional investors and retail traders seeking a regulated way to access crypto derivatives. The new product is expected to provide confidence to market participants due to its centralized clearing and intermediated structure.

The continuous futures of Bitcoin will allow traders to execute long-term strategies without worrying about the complexities of traditional future products. This offering comes at a time when the CFTC has already seen a rise in offshore perpetual-style futures products. Cboe seeks to bring the same type of utility to the U.S. market, providing a regulated alternative for U.S. traders.

Ethereum Continuous Futures Offer Long-Term Exposure

Cboe will also launch continuous futures for Ethereum alongside Bitcoin futures. The Ethereum contracts will follow a similar structure, offering U.S. traders the ability to gain long-term exposure to the cryptocurrency. These Ethereum futures will also settle in cash, with real-time spot price adjustments to ensure accurate market pricing.

Clay highlighted that the introduction of Ethereum continuous futures represents a natural extension of Cboe’s crypto derivatives offerings. She believes the new product will appeal to a broader audience, including retail investors. Cboe is keen to offer a simpler, more efficient alternative to traditional trading strategies in the rapidly evolving crypto market.

As with Bitcoin, the Ethereum continuous futures will be available for 10-year expiration periods, aligning with the trend of long-term, cash-settled futures. This move aims to meet the demand for regulated crypto trading products while enhancing transparency in the market.

The post Cboe to Introduce Continuous Bitcoin, Ethereum Futures Starting November 10 appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
