CCTP V2 on Stellar: Native USDC, cross-chain transfers 15+

Circle has extended the Cross‑Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) on Stellar, enabling native and direct transfers of USDC across more than 15 blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, and Base (CryptoNews).
In this context, the burn‑and‑mint 1:1 mechanism eliminates the need for external bridges, ensuring faster settlements and verifiable compliance rules throughout the entire transfer process.
For technical details and a list of supported chains, refer to Circle’s official documentation: Circle – Multi‑chain USDC on Stellar.
According to data collected from public on-chain monitoring and integration reports updated in 2025, the average latencies observed on fast-finality networks consistently result in being under 60 seconds.
Industry analysts also note that the elimination of wrapped tokens simplifies reconciliation and audit, measurably reducing operational complexities for exchanges and wallets.
With CCTP V2, USDC is transferred natively between Stellar and other networks, without resorting to the creation of “wrapped” assets.
The transfer operation occurs through the burning of USDC on the origin chain and the subsequent minting of the equivalent on the destination, maintaining the 1:1 parity. In fact, this process significantly reduces the counterparty risks typical of custodial bridges and simplifies liquidity management between ecosystems.
The protocol sends a burn request on the source chain and, after adequate attestation (CryptoNews), proceeds with the mint on the destination chain. The operation is orchestrated through Circle’s attestation services and specific smart contracts, which validate the event and authorize the minting.
That said, the timings are indicative: for fast-finality blockchains, like Solana or Stellar, the transfer occurs in about 4–60 seconds, while on probabilistic finality networks, like Ethereum, it may take a few minutes depending on congestion (during peak periods on Ethereum, the window can extend beyond 10 minutes). The result is a verifiable end-to-end flow that maintains supply parity.
For DEX, the cross-chain flow of USDC promises to improve prices and the depth of the book, while CEX can consolidate liquidity instead of fragmenting it into isolated pools.
Wallets and DeFi protocols benefit from more efficient access to USDC across multiple networks, also supported by fiat on/off-ramps thanks to the MoneyGram network (Circle).
For institutional operators, the elimination of wrapped tokens facilitates reporting, reconciliation, and audits, reducing operational complexities and the risk of mismatching between assets. In this context, the uniformity of the transfer model also positively impacts risk management.
CCTP V2 allows attaching metadata to transfers, triggering automatic actions on the destination chain (such as credits, fund unlocking, or internal routing).
On Stellar, this integration facilitates the implementation of multi‑chain logic without the need for complex liquidity routers, offering developers more modular pipelines and programmable transfers with predictable paths and greater event traceability. Yet, the ease of use does not compromise the necessary controls during the attestation phase.
Yes, the integration of CCTP V2 allows USDC to be transferred natively between Stellar and other networks, facilitating global payments, treasury management, and cross‑chain lending. The final impact will depend on the adoption by DEX, CEX, and dApp on each blockchain. Ultimately, what matters is the real connectivity put into production by the operators.
No. The transfer is based on the process of burn of USDC at the source and the subsequent mint at the destination, thus maintaining the overall supply balance.
The costs vary depending on the fees applied on the source and destination blockchains and the network congestion. On L2 or high-efficiency networks, the costs are generally contained, while on L1 during periods of high congestion, they can be higher. For more details, it is advisable to consult the updated documentation from Circle.
Editorial Note: The exact date of the announcement and the complete list of the “15+ chains” will be updated as soon as Circle releases further details in their official communications.