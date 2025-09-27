CDARI, a Web3 ecommerce platform, announced a strategic partnership with GPT360, an AI-Powered super-app for Web3 growth. Based on this partnership, CDARI integrated GPT360’s AI infrastructure into its blockchain-powered online marketplace to advance the capability of the digital commerce ecosystem.

CDARI is a Web3 ecommerce platform that provides people with online shopping products, entertainment services, and digital asset rewards, all powered by blockchain technology. The platform is built on top of the AI-driven Layer-2 scaling solution Matchain on the BNB Chain, enabling it to build the future of digital commerce. On the other hand, GPT360 is an AI-driven decentralized network designed to boost client attraction, customer engagement, and rapid growth for B2B and Web3 firms. By integrating virtual assets and blockchain with AI-driven audience engagement technologies, GPT360 enables projects to attract attention and build loyal communities.

CDARI Building Its E-commerce Effectiveness Using GPT360’s AI Technology

Through this partnership, CDARI utilizes GPT360’s AI-powered intelligent tools to advance the capabilities of its e-commerce network and, as a result, bring more benefits to its customers. Through the collaboration, CDARI leverages GPT360’s sentiment and behaviour AI algorithms to enable its e-commerce platform to deeply understand its customers and convert inactive audiences into active clients. By capitalizing on GPT360’s advanced AI agents, CDARI can now efficiently analyze customer behavior patterns to gain clarity on their preferences and shopping habits.

Also, as stated in the data, the integration of GPT360’s shilling engine with on-chain proof into the e-commerce platform enables CDARI to run effective, great impact product campaigns, which are verifiable and transparent on-chain. Such campaigns utilize AI algorithms to analyze users’ behavior and engagement patterns, enabling the e-commerce network to make strategic moves about targeted outreach and platform streamlining.

Also, the infusion of GPT360’s AI-powered applications into CDARI’s e-commerce platform helps to enhance the security and effectiveness of the buying process, enabling an efficient e-shopping experience. By allowing crypto assets to be changed into loyalty points, CDARI functions as a crypto off-ramp with tangible applications. The e-commerce network uses GPT360’s AI models to deliver personalized rewards, understand customer demands, and create experiences tailored to each client, therefore helping to increase customer retention.

CDARI and GPT360: Advancing the Reliability of Web3

The partnership between CDARI and GPT360 is the latest step towards advancing the effectiveness of the decentralized economy supported by reliable blockchain technology. This powerful synergy between GPT360’s AI-powered engagement and growth platform and CDARI’s Web3 e-commerce platform is a game-changer in the current DeFi and e-commerce landscapes. The integration is a further move to enable e-commerce customers and DeFi users in CDARI to benefit from advanced shopping, social, and transaction solutions powered by GPT360’s AI agents.