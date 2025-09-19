By collaborating with LinklayerAI, All InX improves the capabilities of its platform and provides customers with an efficient and powerful CeDeFi experience.By collaborating with LinklayerAI, All InX improves the capabilities of its platform and provides customers with an efficient and powerful CeDeFi experience.

CeDeFi Exchange All InX Partners with LinklayerAI to Empower Customers with Advanced AI Trading Solutions

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/19 02:30
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1398-5.66%
aii main

All InX, a Cedefi exchange, announced a strategic collaboration with LinklayerAI, a renowned artificial intelligence platform that enables users to conduct smarter trading. With this partnership, All InX integrated LinklayerAI’s cutting-edge artificial intelligence features into its CeFi and DeFi platform to advance the trading experience on its ecosystem.

All InX is a Singapore-based Cedefi platform that enables institutional and retail customers to access trading of various RWAs, derivatives, and digital asset products for investment opportunities. On the other hand, LinklayerAI is an on-chain data assetization protocol that utilizes AI agents to transform valuable data into forms of assets that create new opportunities for digital businesses.

All InX Enhancing Trading Proficiencies Using LinkLayerAI’s Technology

This partnership enabled the integration of LinkLayerAI’s Agent infrastructure into All InX’s CeDeFi exchange. With this incorporation, LinkLayer’s AI agents enable the CeDeFi trading platform to run smarter financial systems that automate critical processes, predict market trends, and drive yield optimization.

Based on this alliance, LinkLayer AI agents operating on All InX exchange now execute sophisticated financial strategies like liquidity management, derivatives trading, and yield generation without manual oversight.  These AI-powered models on the CeDeFi platform now automatically identify optimal yield opportunities across the trading network, allowing customers to maximize their returns seamlessly. Through these intelligent agents, sophisticated trading strategies and automated liquidity management are now widely accessible on the All InX ecosystem, and as a result, substantially improve efficiency and profitability on the trading platform. This automation decreases operational costs and execution complexities on the exchange, enabling superior scalability and more efficient resource usage.

The complex nature of CeDeFi platforms like All InX remains a challenge for mainstream adoption. AI agents on the exchange now significantly improve customer experience by offering real-time, accurate, and personalized assistance. AI-driven interfaces help All InX customers navigate complicated processes like trading, yield generation, staking, and many others.  

Predictive analytics driven by LinkLayer AI agents allows All InX exchange to provide accurate and practical market insights. By evaluating huge datasets like social media sentiment, current market trends, and historical user behavior, these AI models precisely predict market movements and possible investment results. Also, as highlighted in the data, these AI models help independently manage community engagement initiatives on the CeDeFi platform. They efficiently allocate rewards on-chain, automate sophisticated reward mechanisms, and enhance user interactions without the need for manual oversight.

All InX and LinklayerAI Advancing the Future of CeDeFi

The partnership between All InX and LinklayerAI shows the power of AI and DeFi in providing innovative opportunities in customer experience, trading capabilities, profit production, predictive analytics, automation, and liquidity management. With this alliance that marks the amalgamation of AI and blockchain technology, the two Web3 platforms are setting new standards for market competitiveness, client experience, and operational effectiveness. By infusing LinklayerAI’s advanced intelligence infrastructure into its CeDeFi ecosystem, All InX enhances its client experience and establishes a new benchmark for what CeDeFi platforms can accomplish.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

The post VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because the firms shaping crypto’s future are not just building products, but also trying to reshape how capital flows. Crypto News of the Day: VanEck Maps Next Frontier of Crypto Venture Investing VanEck, a Wall Street player known for financial “firsts,” is pushing that legacy into Web3. The firsts include pioneering US gold funds and launching one of the earliest spot Bitcoin ETFs. Sponsored Sponsored “Financial instruments have always been a kind of tokenization. From seashells to traveler’s checks, from relational databases to today’s on-chain assets. You could even joke that VanEck’s first gold mutual funds were the original ‘tokenized gold,’” Juan C. Lopez, General Partner at VanEck Ventures, told BeInCrypto. That same instinct drives the firm’s venture bets. Lopez said VanEck goes beyond writing checks and brings the full weight of the firm. This extends from regulatory proximity to product experiments to founders building the next phase of crypto infrastructure. Asked about key investment priorities, Lopez highlighted stablecoins. “We care deeply about three questions: How do we accelerate stablecoin ubiquity? What will users want to do with them once highly distributed? And what net new assets can we construct now that we have sophisticated market infrastructure?” Lopez added. However, VanEck is not limiting itself to the hottest narrative, acknowledging that decentralized finance (DeFi) is having a renaissance. The VanEck executive also noted that success will depend on new approaches to identity and programmable compliance layered on public blockchains. Backing Legion With A New Model for ICOs Sponsored Sponsored That compliance-first angle explains VanEck Ventures’ recent co-lead of Legion’s $5 million seed round alongside Brevan Howard. Legion aims to reinvent token fundraising by making early-stage access…
Chainbase
C$0.25269-7.87%
KIND
KIND$0.006653+39.71%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001902-6.44%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:52
Share
Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet Inc. has formalized the subsidiary in Miami, Florida, naming it Metaplanet Income Corp.
Union
U$0.014333+2.84%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,373.16-1.91%
Fuel
FUEL$0.0065+5.34%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:34
Share
Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

GoldenMining promotes cloud mining contracts with fixed daily payouts and claims of 200% returns, offering XRP, BTC, ETH, and DOGE options with low entry barriers.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,373.16-1.91%
XRP
XRP$2.9927-3.25%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.13986+5.23%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:46
Share

Trending News

More

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

US Fed Slashes Interest Rates by 25 BPS: How Will Bitcoin’s Price React?

U.S. Treasury Opens Consultation on Stablecoin Rules Under GENIUS Act