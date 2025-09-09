Celestia (TIA) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Break Resistance and Soar to $5.50?

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/09 03:30
TIA
TIA$1.715+4.63%
Celestia
  • Celestia (TIA) trading at $1.70, with weekly growth of 7.38%.
  • Analysts see a potential breakout targeting $5.50.
  • Long-term predictions remain divided, ranging from $1.24 to $20.91.

Celestia (TIA) is trading at $1.70, having posted a 2.49% gain within the last 24 hours. The trading volume jumped by 28.27% to a value of $87.17 million, showing a spike in activity by traders. TIA has, within the last seven days, maintained a continuous gain of 7.38% as an indicator of latent strength in the market dynamics of the token.

Source: CoinMarketCap

The total crypto market remains volatile, but Celestia’s recent course shows growing momentum. Technical levels that are suggestive of potential breakouts are being watched by traders.

Technical Patterns Signal Possible Market Shift

Crypto analyst Butterfly commented on TIA’s present testing of the upper resistance. According to the analysis, accumulation is nearly complete, and “smart money” is secretly positioning itself ahead of a potential breakout.

Such a breakout, if true, could be a springboard, potentially driving the token up into the price range of $5.50. Bulish predictions make headlines, but market pundits insist on careful attention being paid to resistance levels.

Technical patterns remain vulnerable to general market sentiments, either aiding or hindering the course of the token into higher valuations.

Source: X

Also Read | Celestia (TIA) Faces Turning Point, Eyes $1.72 Amid Volatility

TIA Price Predictions for 2025

According to DigitalCoinPrice, TIA has a chance to exceed the threshold of $3.73 by the end of the month and hopefully reach its previous all-time peak at $20.91. The forecast highlights the potential of continued growth and places the coin anywhere in the range of $3.52 and $3.73 in the coming days.

On the other hand, Changelly presents a more conservative scenario. Their study indicates TIA may trade anywhere from $1.24 up to $1.45 during 2025, with a mean at approximately $1.65. This scenario presents a possible ROI decrease above 70%, giving a warning signal for long-term investors. 

Changelly predicts September 2025 with a trading range of anywhere from $1.15 up through $1.65, averaging close to $1.40.

Also Read | Celestia (TIA) Price Analysis: Falling Wedge Breakout Eyes $4.85 Resistance

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Dogecoin Looks Weak Next To The Powerful 100x Potential Of Layer Brett

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Dogecoin Looks Weak Next To The Powerful 100x Potential Of Layer Brett

Every meme coin cycle brings old names back into focus and introduces new contenders. Shiba Inu remains a staple, with analysts regularly updating their Shiba Inu price prediction models. Dogecoin still has the cultural crown but shows little technical strength. Meanwhile, Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin, is being pitched by experts as […]
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014478+0.15%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0349-3.85%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000533-8.57%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 03:33
Share
Ledger CTO warns of massive supply attack targeting crypto users

Ledger CTO warns of massive supply attack targeting crypto users

Ledger's CTO Charles Guillemet warned of a large-scale supply chain attack, potentially stealing crypto from common software wallets. Crypto experts warned users to avoid transactions until the situation clears.
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 02:47
Share
PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Since the birth of NFT, the overall market has taken shape. PANews and NFTScan have jointly launched the list of the 50 most influential NFT projects by comprehensively considering market cap, transaction volume and popularity of NFT projects in the Ethereum ecosystem.
Capverse
CAP$0.12854-13.28%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004419-0.85%
Share
PANews2022/09/15 16:00
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Dogecoin Looks Weak Next To The Powerful 100x Potential Of Layer Brett

Ledger CTO warns of massive supply attack targeting crypto users

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

PA Daily | "Stock God" Buffett announced that he will retire at the end of the year; Arthur Hayes: U.S. debt pressure and stereotypes may hinder the United States from increasing its holdings of Bitco