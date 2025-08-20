Celsius Begins Third Major Creditor Payout of $220M

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 17:06
U
U$0.02-4.76%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,531.25-1.75%
Movement
MOVE$0.127-4.00%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021937+2.06%
MAY
MAY$0.04813-2.96%
Major
MAJOR$0.15813-3.41%
  • Celsius Network has begun its third creditor payout, distributing a total of $220.6 million
  • The distribution will be made in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) via Coinbase and PayPal
  • Funds were sourced in part from $17M in disallowed claims from the firm’s former CEO

Celsius Network is beginning its third major distribution to creditors, a payout totaling $220.6 million. This is part of the court-supervised recovery plan that followed the crypto lender’s shocking collapse in 2022.

For the thousands of users who have faced prolonged uncertainty, this distribution represents one of the most substantial returns to date.

How the $220M Payout Was Funded

Court filings reveal the funds were pieced together from several sources within the bankruptcy estate. A key contributor was $17 million in disallowed claims connected to the firm’s disgraced founder. As the Celsius Founder Pleads Guilty: Faces Fraud Sentencing in 2025; funds tied to him, are now being redirected to victims.

Other major sources include $86.4 million from released reserves for disputed claims and $46.3 million from forfeited claims. Together, these pools of capital have enabled this latest payout, while approximately $63.2 million has been allocated to cover the extensive legal and administrative costs of the complex process.

The Distribution Plan for Creditors

Eligible creditors will receive their distributions in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). To claim their funds, individuals must complete Know-Your-Customer (KYC) verification with designated partners, including Coinbase and PayPal. Corporate entities may receive their payments in U.S. dollars.

In a move designed to boost overall recovery, creditors will also receive equity shares in a new entity called Ionic Digital. Including the value of this stock, some projections estimate that creditors could ultimately recover between 67% and 85% of their holdings. 

While the recovery process remains ongoing, with the Celsius Lawsuit Against Tether for $4 Billion in Bitcoin still pending, this third payout is a critical step forward.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/celsius-to-use-disgraced-founders-funds-part-of-220m-creditor-payout/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$832.35-1.57%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.116-2.52%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002331+14.77%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Share
Ex-IMF Economist Kenneth Rogoff Explains Why His Bitcoin Crash Call Fell Flat— Blames Everyone But Himself For Missing It, Says Anthony Pompliano

Ex-IMF Economist Kenneth Rogoff Explains Why His Bitcoin Crash Call Fell Flat— Blames Everyone But Himself For Missing It, Says Anthony Pompliano

Kenneth Rogoff, former Chief Economist at the International Monetary Fund, on Tuesday evaluated his failed 2018 projection that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) would be worth $100 rather than $100,000 within a decade.read more
Bitcoin
BTC$113,587.12-1.69%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10018-0.17%
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 17:06
Share
Trump Jr.-Backed Thumzup to Acquire Dogecoin Mining Company

Trump Jr.-Backed Thumzup to Acquire Dogecoin Mining Company

Highlights: Thumzup is buying Dogehash to form a new Nasdaq-listed company.  Dogehash operates 2,500 mining machines and plans further expansion with renewable energy.  Thumzup raised $50M and approved $250M for crypto assets and growth. Nasdaq-listed Thumzup Media Corporation, an AdTech firm backed by Donald Trump Jr., revealed on Tuesday that it is set to acquire Dogehash Technologies, a Dogecoin mining company based in North America. Shareholders of Dogehash, which runs large-scale Dogecoin and Litecoin mining operations, will receive 30.7 million Thumzup shares as part of the agreement. After the merger is completed, the new company will be called Dogehash Technologies Holdings, Inc. and trade on Nasdaq under the ticker XDOG. $TZUP and Dogehash aim to become the world's leading #Dogecoin mining platform and will leverage Dogecoin Layer-2 infrastructure via staking in DeFi products within the DogeOS ecosystem to enhance miner economics and amplify yield beyond base block rewards. … — Thumzup Media Corporation (@thumz_up) August 19, 2025 The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter if shareholders and regulators approve. This marks a bold step for Thumzup, which shifted its business direction less than a year ago to focus heavily on digital assets. CEO Robert Steele expressed his aim to take Thumzup beyond social media marketing. He added that the company should grow into a serious crypto firm with solid capital, mining operations, and treasury management expertise. He stated: “This accelerates our evolution from a digital‑marketing platform into a diversified digital‑asset infrastructure and treasury company. Dogehash brings world‑class mining expertise, low‑cost renewable power, and access to cutting‑edge Scrypt miners.” Dogehash Mining Operations and Expansion Dogehash runs about 2,500 Scrypt ASIC mining machines in North America to mine DOGE and LTC. The company also plans to add more machines this year and grow production further through 2026. Its main site uses renewable energy, and smaller sites are being added to increase output. After the merge, the new company expects to leverage to use DogeOS, a special system that makes mining more profitable. With this, miners won’t just earn from normal mining, but also from staking, lending, and other DeFi products. Executives believe this plan can keep mining Dogecoin profitable even when prices are low. Dogehash co-founder Jonathan Leong explained that his team already secured cheap, renewable energy. By joining Thumzup, they will also get access to big funding, which will help them grow faster than they could on their own. Dogehash CEO Parker Scott said the company is ready to benefit from Dogecoin’s growth and blockchain progress. He explained that, unlike others who only buy cryptocurrency with cash, Dogehash had built its own mining infrastructure. By operating a fleet of ASIC machines, the company earns revenue directly from mining. Scott noted this provides a steady and lasting supply of Dogecoin for long-term growth. Dogecoin is one of the most traded cryptocurrencies, known for fast transactions and low fees. Its supply keeps growing in a predictable way, similar to regular money. People widely use it for payments and trading, moving millions daily, and it remains among the top cryptocurrencies by market value. Thumzup’s Fundraising and Asset Plans The acquisition also follows Thumzup’s $50 million fundraising in July. This money was reserved to grow its crypto plans and purchase more mining machines. The board also gave approval for holding up to $250 million worth of digital assets. The assets include Ether, XRP, Solana, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Bitcoin, and USDC. Thumzup’s Board of Directors has authorized the company to hold up to $250 million in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and Stablecoin USDC. Read the press release: https://t.co/Rv5GxA2A40 $TZUP pic.twitter.com/HLg2FPL3Xa — Thumzup Media Corporation (@thumz_up) July 17, 2025 eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Threshold
T$0.01599-2.79%
Solana
SOL$180.58-0.53%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.798-2.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 16:57
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ex-IMF Economist Kenneth Rogoff Explains Why His Bitcoin Crash Call Fell Flat— Blames Everyone But Himself For Missing It, Says Anthony Pompliano

Trump Jr.-Backed Thumzup to Acquire Dogecoin Mining Company

PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

Here’s One Way to Know When Chainlink (LINK) Price Could See a Big Dip