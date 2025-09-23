Central Banks May Stockpile Bitcoin In 5 Years, Deutsche Bank Predicts

Reports have disclosed that Deutsche Bank research sees room for Bitcoin to sit alongside gold on some central bank balance sheets by 2030. The bank’s paper says that both assets can act as hedges against certain risks and that the path Bitcoin would follow mirrors gold’s slow adoption into official reserves. Related Reading: Dogecoin Warning: Double Top Formation Hints At Decline – Analyst Central Banks Could Add Bitcoin According to Deutsche Bank, Bitcoin’s market traits are shifting. Short-term volatility has fallen recently, and prices even topped $123,000 in the run-up to the report, signals the bank flagged as part of Bitcoin’s maturing profile. While gold keeps drawing strong official demand, the report says central banks may begin treating Bitcoin as a complementary store of value rather than a replacement for existing reserve assets. The Bank’s View On Gold And Money Deutsche Bank points out that gold buying by official institutions remains robust. In fact, the bank has moved its own gold forecasts higher as bullion rallies, noting demand from some countries is running well above past averages. This stronger taste for bullion is one reason the bank sees space for two scarce assets — physical gold and Bitcoin — to coexist in official portfolios. Volatility And Supply Points Based on reports, one part of the argument rests on supply dynamics. Bitcoin’s fixed maximum supply — 21 million coins — and growing institutional accumulation have tightened available market supply in recent periods. At the same time, the study notes Bitcoin’s 30-day volatility recently hit historic lows, a fact that analysts say reduces one major hurdle to reserve adoption. Still, big price swings remain possible and would be closely watched by any central bank considering a holdings shift. How Adoption Might Happen Deutsche Bank compares Bitcoin’s likely adoption path to how gold entered reserves: slowly, with legal and operational processes built around custody, accounting and valuation. Reports say the US dollar would remain dominant as the world’s main reserve currency, but some diversification into non-dollar assets could push officials to explore alternatives including Bitcoin. Related Reading: Bitcoin Is ‘Digital Capital’ That Outpaces Traditional Assets—Michael Saylor Policy And Practical Hurdles Legal and technical issues are still on the table. Custody solutions must meet the security standards central banks require. Rules in many jurisdictions would need updating to allow sovereign institutions to hold crypto. 