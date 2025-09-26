Centrifuge launches SPXA, the first tokenized S&P 500 index fund

Centrifuge, Janus Henderson, and S&P DJI launched SPXA, the first licensed tokenized S&P 500 index fund.
Tokenization is increasingly becoming mainstream on Wall Street. On Thursday, Sept. 25, Centrifuge announced the launch of the Janus Henderson Anemoy S&P 500 Fund (SPXA). The fund is the first S&P 500 index fund licensed by S&P Dow Jones Indices, a leading index provider.
The move represents a significant milestone for real-world assets in crypto. The SPXA fund will provide exposure to the S&P 500 index in on-chain finance, DeFi platforms, and DAOs. Traders will have access to transparent holdings, programmability, and composability across DeFi protocols.
Janus Henderson, one of the world’s largest active asset managers with $457 billion in AUM, will serve as sub-investment manager for the fund.
S&P Dow Jones Indices, the owner and administrator of the S&P 500 index, provides the SPXA tokenized fund with institutional legitimacy.