Centrifuge Unveils Tokenized S&P 500 Index Fund, Powered by Wormhole

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 12:01
Iris Coleman
Sep 26, 2025 03:08

Centrifuge launches the first-ever licensed tokenized S&P 500 Index Fund, SPXA, with multichain expansion enabled by Wormhole’s interoperability platform.





Centrifuge has made a significant leap in the financial world by launching the Janus Henderson Anemoy S&P 500® Index Fund Token (SPXA), the first tokenized index fund licensed by S&P, according to wormhole.com. This innovative fund, which brings the iconic S&P 500® onchain, signifies a major advancement in digital finance.

Bringing Traditional Markets Onchain

The SPXA token represents a groundbreaking move to integrate traditional equity markets with blockchain technology. The S&P 500®, which accounts for approximately 80% of U.S. market capitalization and supports over $6 trillion in ETF assets, is now accessible via blockchain, offering 24/7 availability and transparent holdings. This development opens new avenues for decentralized finance (DeFi) and institutional investors, enhancing market accessibility and composability.

Partnership with Wormhole for Multichain Expansion

The launch of SPXA is part of Centrifuge’s ongoing collaboration with Wormhole, which acts as the exclusive interoperability provider for the platform’s V3 infrastructure. Since its migration to V3 in July 2025, Centrifuge has utilized Wormhole’s technology to facilitate seamless liquidity management and investor access across multiple blockchain ecosystems. As SPXA evolves, Wormhole’s infrastructure will support its expansion, ensuring investors can engage with the fund across various networks.

Wormhole’s Role in Cross-Chain Integration

Wormhole, a leader in blockchain interoperability, currently supports over 200 applications across more than 40 blockchain ecosystems. Since its inception in 2020, Wormhole has processed over $65 billion in cross-chain volume through more than 1 billion messages. Its robust infrastructure is trusted by major financial institutions like BlackRock, Securitize, and Apollo to facilitate the movement of tokenized assets and stablecoins across different networks.

Innovating the Tokenized Asset Space

This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in financial innovation, as Centrifuge, Janus Henderson, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and Wormhole work together to enhance the tokenized asset ecosystem. The SPXA token continues the legacy of the S&P 500® in driving financial breakthroughs, making market benchmarks more accessible and secure on blockchain networks.

About Wormhole

Wormhole is a premier interoperability platform connecting traditional finance with the internet economy. It provides liquidity and user connectivity across over 40 leading blockchain networks, supporting a vast array of use cases, including stablecoins and tokenized assets. The platform is utilized by industry leaders such as BlackRock and Google Cloud, and to date, has enabled transactions involving over $65 billion.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/centrifuge-tokenized-sp500-index-fund-powered-by-wormhole

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
