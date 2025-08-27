CFTC adopts Nasdaq surveillance tech to oversee digital asset markets

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 23:22
RealLink
REAL$0.05866+3.11%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23091+1.24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018277+3.79%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03664+1.86%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1737-2.47%

Key Takeaways

  • The CFTC has deployed Nasdaq’s surveillance technology to enhance oversight of derivatives and digital asset markets.
  • Nasdaq’s system enables automated alerts and cross-market analytics to help prevent fraud, manipulation, and abuse.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has adopted Nasdaq’s Market Surveillance platform, one of the world’s most widely used surveillance technologies, to enhance its oversight of derivatives and digital asset markets, according to a Wednesday statement.

The deployment of Nasdaq’s market surveillance technology is part of a modernization push led by Acting Chair Caroline Pham to make the CFTC a “21st century regulator,” replacing its decades-old market surveillance system.

Tal Cohen, President at Nasdaq, said today’s financial markets require advanced surveillance technology that can adapt to rapid regulatory changes and emerging asset classes.

He noted that Nasdaq, as both a market operator and a technology provider, holds a unique position at the intersection of innovation and regulation.

Nasdaq Market Surveillance, which serves over 50 exchanges and 20 international regulators globally, enables integrated monitoring across CFTC markets. The platform identifies potential manipulation patterns across multiple asset classes, conducts transaction-level analysis, and generates automated alerts across products and trading venues.

The system provides real-time analysis capabilities through comprehensive order book data access, crucial for preventing market abuse in both traditional and crypto asset markets. Its flexible architecture allows for rapid scaling during periods of heightened volume and volatility.

The technology upgrade comes as the CFTC expands its regulatory scope, particularly in digital asset markets.

Last week, the agency initiated a new phase of its ‘Crypto Sprint’ initiative, aiming to implement recommendations from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets.

Pham announced plans for stakeholder engagement and public comment to further develop regulations for leveraged, margined, or financed retail trading of crypto tokens on registered exchanges.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/nasdaq-surveillance-technology-cftc-digital/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

TLDR Webull has launched crypto trading services in Australia, offering 240 cryptocurrencies. The company partnered with Coinbase Prime to provide a wide range of digital assets. Webull reintroduced crypto trading in the US earlier this week after exiting the market in 2023. The Australian launch reflects Webull’s strategy to expand its crypto offerings in key [...] The post Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry appeared first on CoinCentral.
Share
Coincentral2025/08/27 23:54
Share
Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

As Bitcoin encounters a "value winter", real-world gold is recasting the iron curtain of value on the blockchain.
RealLink
REAL$0.05858+3.40%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000023--%
Iron Fish
IRON$0.1774-0.83%
Share
PANews2025/04/14 17:12
Share
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0655+6.67%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0001331+1.52%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00679-1.16%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Share

Trending News

More

Webull Launches Crypto Trading in Australia After US Re-Entry

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.12)

From Zero to Crypto Hero in 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces a Free Gamified Crash Course