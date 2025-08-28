CFTC Adopts Nasdaq Technology in Major Upgrade of Market Monitoring Systems

By: Coinstats
2025/08/28 17:11
LETSTOP
STOP$0.15876-5.44%
Threshold
T$0.01646+1.54%
U
U$0.00945-7.53%
RealLink
REAL$0.05936+3.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10519+4.47%
Major
MAJOR$0.16147+1.63%

Highlights:

  • CFTC has adopted Nasdaq technology to detect fraud and strengthen oversight.
  • The Nasdaq surveillance system enables real-time alerts and analysis to stop wash trading.
  • The Treasury is pushing new digital identity checks, while industry voices warn of risks to DeFi openness.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission has introduced Nasdaq’s Market Surveillance system to modernize oversight of derivatives and crypto markets. The platform went live on August 27, 2025, replacing a decades-old monitoring infrastructure. The adoption marks the most significant upgrade to the agency’s technology in nearly three decades.

Acting Chair Caroline Pham emphasized the importance of keeping pace with changing markets. She explained that the new platform will help the CFTC function as a “21st-century regulator.” The system delivers automated alerts and cross-market analytics, which give staff the ability to detect fraud and manipulation more quickly.

The shift arrives at a time of heightened activity in both traditional and digital asset markets. With the increasing complexity of market structures, the CFTC is under pressure to strengthen its capacity to detect abnormal or disruptive trading. The upgrade provides the agency with faster analysis and the tools that are geared towards the high-speed financial landscape of today.

The introduction emphasizes the increased use of surveillance technology to protect investors and to ensure fair markets. By adopting Nasdaq’s system, the CFTC signals its intent to strengthen defenses against insider trading, wash trading, and other forms of abuse.

Oversight Strengthens as CFTC adopts Nasdaq Technology

Nasdaq’s surveillance system already supports more than 50 exchanges and 20 regulators across global markets. Its use within the CFTC now brings advanced monitoring tools directly into U.S. market oversight. The system is able to analyze order book data on a real-time basis, and it produces automated alerts indicating suspicious activity across asset categories.

The technology is able to detect typical manipulation tactics such as wash trading and pump-and-dump. Researchers estimate that certain blockchain networks produced $2.57 billion in wash trading volume during the past year. With Nasdaq’s platform, regulators gain sharper insights into such activity and can respond faster when irregularities appear.

The system also provides scalability to accommodate high volumes and fluctuating market conditions. This is particularly important to crypto markets, where a wave of activity can happen abruptly. Scalability guarantees that there is always a check on the trading activities in times of elevated trading.

According to Tal Cohen, President of Nasdaq, new markets require technology that can adjust to new types of assets and new regulatory needs. Tony Sio, who heads regulatory strategy and innovation at Nasdaq, clarified that algorithms are customized to identify suspicious patterns specific to digital assets. He pointed out that the system incorporates both the traditional and digital market analysis, forming a more holistic picture of trading behavior.

Policy Expansion and Privacy Concerns in Digital Assets

The CFTC has also stepped up its regulatory activities with the Crypto Sprint program. This program aims to create regulations around leveraged and margined crypto trading on registered exchanges. Simultaneously, the Treasury Department has initiated consultations in the framework of the GENIUS Act, where it is asking the community to provide feedback on tools like artificial intelligence, blockchain monitoring, and even verifying digital identities.

These actions represent an attempt to fight illegal finance within online markets. Nevertheless, industry leaders have criticized the pressure to intensify identity checks.

eToro Platform

Best Crypto Exchange

  • Over 90 top cryptos to trade
  • Regulated by top-tier entities
  • User-friendly trading app
  • 30+ million users
9.9

5 Stars

Visit eToro

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

TV platforms are often overlooked in product design, yet streaming now dominates TV usage. Designing for the living room requires clarity, simplicity, and respect for hardware limits. Learn how to apply the ten-foot rule, create clear focus states, and adapt designs across tvOS, Android TV, and webOS.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01746+0.86%
Backroom by Virtuals
ROOM$0.00658-12.60%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01951-1.91%
Share
Hackernoon2025/08/28 14:43
Share
Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

Bitcoin’s Bull Score has plunged to 20, a level historically linked to bearish phases, raising red flags about fading market momentum.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,842.62+1.42%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.0023-1.32%
RedStone
RED$0.4239-1.41%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/28 18:03
Share
Parataxis Holdings to launch Bitcoin asset management platform in South Korea through $18.29 million acquisition

Parataxis Holdings to launch Bitcoin asset management platform in South Korea through $18.29 million acquisition

PANews June 20 news, according to PR Newswire, Parataxis Holdings, a Bitcoin-focused investment startup, announced that it has reached a final agreement with Bridge Biotherapeutics, Inc. to invest 25 billion
Startup
STARTUP$0.012556+44.23%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0694+2.05%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 20:21
Share

Trending News

More

Lessons in TV Platform Design from a Streaming Industry Insider

Bitcoin’s Bull Score Flashes Red: What On-Chain Data Means for BTC’s Future

Parataxis Holdings to launch Bitcoin asset management platform in South Korea through $18.29 million acquisition

UAE digital bank Zand offers CoinMENA users seamless fiat to crypto integration

Mexico's third-richest man once again increased his holdings of Bitcoin, calling it a "shield against inflation"