CFTC Chair Role Likely to Go to Josh Sterling as Crypto Regulation Grows

TLDR

The White House is considering Josh Sterling, former senior official at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), for the position of chair. This comes after the stalled nomination of Brian Quintenz, who faced delays due to political pushback and conflicts of interest. Sterling, who served as Director of the CFTC’s Market Participants Division, oversaw policies related to market surveillance, registration of participants, and cryptocurrency trading risks. His experience in both traditional markets and digital assets makes him a strong candidate to lead the agency, especially as its role in overseeing the cryptocurrency sector expands.

Sterling’s potential appointment aligns with the growing importance of the CFTC in regulating crypto assets, with the agency’s jurisdiction expanding to include digital commodities like Bitcoin and Ether. His familiarity with crypto regulations could provide a balanced approach as the government works to refine and establish clearer rules for the crypto industry.

CFTC’s Expanding Role in Crypto Oversight

Historically, the CFTC has been responsible for regulating derivatives markets, including futures and swaps. However, the agency’s jurisdiction has been broadening as the crypto market grows, with Bitcoin and other digital assets increasingly seen as commodities.

The CFTC has taken on a more prominent role in overseeing crypto futures trading, a task that has brought it into discussions with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over the regulatory boundaries between the two agencies.

Sterling’s potential appointment would be significant as the CFTC prepares to expand its oversight, especially over spot trading in digital assets. Currently, the CFTC is operating with only two commissioners on its five-member panel, limiting its capacity to enforce regulations. As the crypto market grows, the CFTC is expected to play a pivotal role in establishing clearer and more effective regulatory frameworks.

Other Candidates for the CFTC Chair

While Sterling is a key contender, other names have been floated for the CFTC chair position. Mike Selig, a former partner at Willkie Farr & Gallagher, and Tyler Williams, a former executive at Galaxy Digital, are also under consideration.

Both candidates bring significant expertise in digital assets and financial regulation, but Sterling’s background in market surveillance and his previous work at the CFTC give him an edge in managing the agency’s growing role in crypto oversight.

The search for a new chair has been further complicated by the delays in confirming a permanent leader, which has resulted in a lack of clear direction on crypto oversight. Industry observers have noted that continued delays in confirming a chair could slow the progress of crucial regulatory developments, especially as Congress continues to push for stronger oversight of the crypto sector.

CFTC’s Efforts to Strengthen Crypto Oversight

In addition to considering a new chair, the CFTC has been expanding its advisory roles to include more experts in digital assets. The agency recently appointed new members to its Global Markets Advisory Committee and Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee.

These appointees bring experience in blockchain infrastructure, legal policy, and institutional crypto strategy, strengthening the agency’s ability to assess risks and align oversight across financial markets.

The CFTC’s role in the crypto market is becoming more critical as Congress continues to debate regulatory measures. With ongoing discussions on new legislation, including the Responsible Financial Innovation Act of 2025, the CFTC is expected to play a central role in shaping the future of digital asset regulations in the U.S. If confirmed as chair, Sterling could help guide the agency through this transformative period, ensuring that the crypto sector receives the regulatory attention it requires while promoting innovation in the space.

