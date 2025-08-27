CFTC Commissioner Christine Johnson to Step Down in September

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 21:36
U
U$0.012+0.84%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.452+0.94%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10045-0.87%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018266+5.04%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03652+1.47%

Quick Highlights

  • Christine Johnson to leave the CFTC on September 3, 2025
  • Johnson warns Congress: more resources needed for crypto oversight
  • Acting Chair Caroline Pham pushes for new rules on prediction markets

CFTC Commissioner Christine Johnson to Step Down Amid Crypto Push

Democratic Commissioner Christine Johnson will leave the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) on September 3, 2025, while Acting Chair Caroline Pham will continue to lead the agency, according to Bloomberg.

Johnson’s Final Message: More Resources for Crypto Oversight

In her farewell statement, Johnson urged Congress to strengthen the regulator’s capacity for digital asset oversight:

Johnson, who joined the CFTC in 2022 after being nominated by former U.S. President Joe Biden, has consistently advocated for expanding the agency’s authority over cryptocurrencies.

Her departure comes as the CFTC faces major challenges, including a 15% reduction in staff since the start of current U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, with further cuts looming in the enforcement division.

Pham Pushes for New Market Rules as Leadership Shifts

Acting Chair Caroline Pham, appointed by Trump, has already criticized past CFTC policies on prediction markets, stating that legal uncertainty “requires a rethink of the rules and approaches, not a simple abandonment of the previous policy.”

Reports suggest Pham has launched an expert roundtable to draft a new regulatory framework and is reviewing the agency’s stance on platforms such as Kalshi and Polymarket. Notably, Kalshi recently won a case against the CFTC, signaling a possible shift in regulatory strategy.

Leadership Uncertainty and Delays

Meanwhile, Trump’s nominee for CFTC Chair, Brian Quintenza, is still awaiting Senate confirmation amid delays in committee votes. Despite the holdup, the White House has reaffirmed support for Quintenza, and leading crypto industry associations have sent a joint letter urging his approval.

Former CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam, who stepped down in January, warned before leaving that comprehensive crypto regulations may take 6–10 months to adopt and another year to implement.

This leadership reshuffle coincides with the agency’s Crypto Sprint initiative, which aims to create transparent rules for the crypto market in collaboration with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/10745/cftc-to-be-left-with-one-member-after-christine-johnson-resigns

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin Eyeing $160K Christmas Miracle with Typical Q4 Surge!

Bitcoin Eyeing $160K Christmas Miracle with Typical Q4 Surge!

In the ever-dynamic world of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin’s market trends remain a point of significant interest for investors and analysts alike. Amidst a fluctuating economy, predictions about Bitcoin’s performance by the year’s end are gaining attention, with some experts forecasting an impressive rally. Here we delve into the potential for Bitcoin’s price to reach $160,000 by [...]
SphereX
HERE$0.000357--%
Everscale
EVER$0.00939-6.66%
Share
Crypto Breaking News2025/08/27 21:01
Share
10 Best Bitcoin & Crypto Gambling Sites Ranked in 2025

10 Best Bitcoin & Crypto Gambling Sites Ranked in 2025

This guide highlights the 10 best Bitcoin and crypto gambling sites for 2025. Each brand is reviewed for its strengths, including bonuses, payout speed, and player-friendly features. The goal is to help U.S. players identify trusted options and enjoy safe, crypto-powered gameplay. Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites Listed Before diving into detailed reviews, here is a […]
U
U$0.012+0.84%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4314+2.54%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357--%
Share
Tronweekly2025/08/27 21:00
Share
Dash Teams Up With Snowden-Endorsed Nym to Power Private Payments on NymVPN

Dash Teams Up With Snowden-Endorsed Nym to Power Private Payments on NymVPN

Dash has partnered with Snowden-endorsed NymVPN to offer private, low-cost, and censorship-resistant payments for its privacy-focused VPN service.
DASH
DASH$23.41+5.02%
NYM
NYM$0.05123+0.27%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/27 21:23
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin Eyeing $160K Christmas Miracle with Typical Q4 Surge!

10 Best Bitcoin & Crypto Gambling Sites Ranked in 2025

Dash Teams Up With Snowden-Endorsed Nym to Power Private Payments on NymVPN

CITIC Securities: Hong Kong develops virtual assets and recommends following the trend of incorporating cryptocurrencies into the financial ecosystem

XRP Ledger to Revolutionize China’s Supply Chain Finance Sector