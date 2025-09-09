CFTC Evaluates Foreign Crypto Platforms for U.S. Recognition

Key Points: CFTC considers recognizing foreign platforms under MiCA for U.S. legality.

Potential regulatory alignment to enhance market integration.

Focus remains on BTC and ETH spot trading inclusion.

Caroline D. Pham, acting chair of the CFTC, announced that the agency is considering recognizing foreign crypto exchanges under U.S. regulations, aligning with the EU’s MiCA framework.

This exploration could streamline cross-border crypto regulation, impacting markets by potentially allowing broader access to international exchanges for U.S. traders.

CFTC Eyes MiCA for U.S. Platform Recognition

The CFTC has initiated considerations to recognize crypto trading platforms regulated under frameworks like the EU’s MiCA, aiming to integrate overseas entities within U.S. cross-border rules. This action, as announced by Caroline Pham, hints at preventing further fragmentation within crypto markets. Pham stated,

Foreign platforms aligning with the MiCA rules could obtain recognition as Foreign Boards of Trade (FBOTs). The regulatory change anticipates enhancing market cohesion and ensuring compliance with both domestic and international standards for cryptocurrency assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. More information can be found in the Official CFTC speeches and testimonies archive.

Bitcoin Hits $112K Amid Regulatory Talks

As of 11:42 UTC on September 9, 2025, CoinMarketCap reports Bitcoin’s (BTC) price at $112,618.35 with a market cap of approximately $2.24 trillion. The cryptocurrency, holding a market dominance of 57.40%, saw a trading volume increase by 35.75% to $42.28 billion in the last 24 hours. Recent 60-day price trends show a slight decline of 4.41%.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 11:42 UTC on September 9, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from Coincu’s research team indicate that integrating foreign platforms under U.S. regulation could enhance the global reach of crypto markets. This may spur technological advancements and align financial regulations, reinforcing Bitcoin and Ethereum’s roles as secure crypto assets. For more details about the CFTC’s regulatory efforts, visit the CFTC homepage.