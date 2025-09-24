The post CFTC Explores Tokenized Collateral to Modernize Derivatives Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain 24 September 2025 | 15:03 The CFTC is preparing to test how blockchain-based assets could reshape collateral in derivatives trading, signaling another step in Washington’s gradual embrace of digital finance. At the center of the plan is tokenized collateral, a concept that would allow stablecoins and other digital assets to be pledged against futures or swaps contracts. Advocates say this would cut costs, reduce delays, and add visibility to one of the most critical safeguards in financial markets. “Tokenized markets are here, and they are the future,” Acting Chair Caroline Pham said as she unveiled the initiative. The idea has been percolating inside the agency for over a year. The CFTC’s Global Markets Advisory Committee previously called for experimenting with non-cash collateral on distributed ledgers, and earlier this year the commission revealed a pilot that included Circle, Coinbase, Crypto.com, Ripple, and MoonPay. Tuesday’s announcement effectively puts that work on a formal track, with the regulator now seeking written feedback from the public before October 20. The timing is notable. Over the summer, Congress passed the GENIUS Act, the first federal law aimed specifically at stablecoins, leaving regulators to define how the rules will apply in practice. For the CFTC, expanding collateral options dovetails with its broader push to update capital markets infrastructure and provide clearer guidance for crypto firms. Industry leaders have wasted no time weighing in. Ripple’s stablecoin lead Jack McDonald argued tokenized collateral could bring “efficiency and transparency” to derivatives markets. Circle and Coinbase executives offered similar backing, framing the effort as part of a larger shift toward institutional adoption of blockchain tools. Pham has also floated the idea of a U.S. regulatory sandbox for digital assets, suggesting the commission wants to test new models without locking itself into rigid frameworks too soon. With stablecoin regulation now… The post CFTC Explores Tokenized Collateral to Modernize Derivatives Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain 24 September 2025 | 15:03 The CFTC is preparing to test how blockchain-based assets could reshape collateral in derivatives trading, signaling another step in Washington’s gradual embrace of digital finance. At the center of the plan is tokenized collateral, a concept that would allow stablecoins and other digital assets to be pledged against futures or swaps contracts. Advocates say this would cut costs, reduce delays, and add visibility to one of the most critical safeguards in financial markets. “Tokenized markets are here, and they are the future,” Acting Chair Caroline Pham said as she unveiled the initiative. The idea has been percolating inside the agency for over a year. The CFTC’s Global Markets Advisory Committee previously called for experimenting with non-cash collateral on distributed ledgers, and earlier this year the commission revealed a pilot that included Circle, Coinbase, Crypto.com, Ripple, and MoonPay. Tuesday’s announcement effectively puts that work on a formal track, with the regulator now seeking written feedback from the public before October 20. The timing is notable. Over the summer, Congress passed the GENIUS Act, the first federal law aimed specifically at stablecoins, leaving regulators to define how the rules will apply in practice. For the CFTC, expanding collateral options dovetails with its broader push to update capital markets infrastructure and provide clearer guidance for crypto firms. Industry leaders have wasted no time weighing in. Ripple’s stablecoin lead Jack McDonald argued tokenized collateral could bring “efficiency and transparency” to derivatives markets. Circle and Coinbase executives offered similar backing, framing the effort as part of a larger shift toward institutional adoption of blockchain tools. Pham has also floated the idea of a U.S. regulatory sandbox for digital assets, suggesting the commission wants to test new models without locking itself into rigid frameworks too soon. With stablecoin regulation now…

CFTC Explores Tokenized Collateral to Modernize Derivatives Markets

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 20:43
Union
U$0.009965-8.18%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017008+2.48%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03046-5.31%
SphereX
HERE$0.00021--%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05752-0.94%
Blockchain
  • 24 September 2025
  • |
  • 15:03

The CFTC is preparing to test how blockchain-based assets could reshape collateral in derivatives trading, signaling another step in Washington’s gradual embrace of digital finance.

At the center of the plan is tokenized collateral, a concept that would allow stablecoins and other digital assets to be pledged against futures or swaps contracts. Advocates say this would cut costs, reduce delays, and add visibility to one of the most critical safeguards in financial markets. “Tokenized markets are here, and they are the future,” Acting Chair Caroline Pham said as she unveiled the initiative.

The idea has been percolating inside the agency for over a year. The CFTC’s Global Markets Advisory Committee previously called for experimenting with non-cash collateral on distributed ledgers, and earlier this year the commission revealed a pilot that included Circle, Coinbase, Crypto.com, Ripple, and MoonPay. Tuesday’s announcement effectively puts that work on a formal track, with the regulator now seeking written feedback from the public before October 20.

The timing is notable. Over the summer, Congress passed the GENIUS Act, the first federal law aimed specifically at stablecoins, leaving regulators to define how the rules will apply in practice. For the CFTC, expanding collateral options dovetails with its broader push to update capital markets infrastructure and provide clearer guidance for crypto firms.

Industry leaders have wasted no time weighing in. Ripple’s stablecoin lead Jack McDonald argued tokenized collateral could bring “efficiency and transparency” to derivatives markets. Circle and Coinbase executives offered similar backing, framing the effort as part of a larger shift toward institutional adoption of blockchain tools.

Pham has also floated the idea of a U.S. regulatory sandbox for digital assets, suggesting the commission wants to test new models without locking itself into rigid frameworks too soon. With stablecoin regulation now law, the tokenized collateral debate could become one of the first major proving grounds for how policymakers translate legislation into practical market reforms.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/cftc-explores-tokenized-collateral-to-modernize-derivatives-markets/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

Vet has explained that he has decided to veto the Token Escrow amendment to prevent breaking things
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01236+2.23%
VeChain
VET$0.02311+1.58%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003136+7.32%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:28
Share
Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Sony PlayStation plans to host its State of Play stream on September 24, starting from 2 pm ET.
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05745-0.19%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03926+2.69%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/24 20:58
Share
Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

PANews reported on September 24th that according to Cryptonews, Brazil's central bank has proposed new regulations for the foreign exchange (forex) industry, potentially further restricting cryptocurrency exchanges. The proposal, released for public consultation, solicits feedback. While the proposal does not directly address cryptocurrency trading and exchanges, as currently formulated, the rules would affect trading platforms that allow customers to transfer money internationally or sell cryptocurrencies for currencies other than the Brazilian real. The new regulations would bring the largely unregulated forex industry under regulatory oversight, forcing providers to apply for licenses, submit customer transaction data, use designated entry/exit points for deposits and withdrawals, and cap single transactions at $10,000. The central bank aims to increase transparency among forex platforms, and local media warn that cryptocurrency exchanges involved in money transfers could be affected, and exchanges operating overseas could also be subject to restrictions. The consultation period runs until November 2nd.
RealLink
REAL$0.06393+6.26%
Capverse
CAP$0.11765+0.77%
MAY
MAY$0.03998-0.37%
Share
PANews2025/09/24 20:52
Share

Trending News

More

XRPL Validator Reveals Why He Just Vetoed New Amendment

Sony PlayStation's State of Play stream returns on September 24

Brazil's Central Bank's New Foreign Exchange Rules May Affect Crypto Exchanges

HBAR Technology Principles Applied in XRP Tundra’s Wealth-Generating Dual Token Presale

Belfort, a cryptographic computing development company, has secured $6 million in seed funding led by Vsquared Ventures.