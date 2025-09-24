CFTC Greenlights Stablecoins As Collateral For Derivatives, Says Tokenized Markets ‘The Future’

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has announced a new initiative to enable the use of tokenized collateral, including stablecoins, in US derivatives markets.

Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham said that tokenized markets are the future and highlighted stablecoins as a “killer app” for collateral management, adding that regulated stablecoins can reduce risk, cut costs, and unlock liquidity while strengthening US competitiveness.

”These market improvements will unleash U.S. economic growth because market participants can put their dollars to work smarter and go further,” she said, adding that the move builds on the agency’s “crypto sprint” initiative.

The initiative is part of the CFTC’s push to bring tokenized assets into traditional markets and follows recommendations from the CFTC’s Global Markets Advisory Committee. It also aligns with the President’s Working Group report.

CFTC also plans to let stablecoins like USDC and Tether be used as collateral in regulated derivatives trading, treating them like cash or US Treasuries.

This comes after the GENIUS Act was signed into law in July, setting clear regulatory guidelines for stablecoins.

Industry Leaders Back CFTC Stablecoin Initiative

Industry leaders including Circle, Coinbase, Ripple, Tether, and Crypto.com praised the initiative. Ripple’s Jack McDonald added that clear rules on custody, settlement, and reserves will help institutions adopt stablecoins with confidence.

Circle president Heath Tarbert said stablecoins will lower costs, reduce risk, and unlock global liquidity.

“Tokenized collateral and stablecoins can unlock US derivatives markets and put us ahead of global competition,” said Coinbase’s legal officer Paul Grewal in a post on X. “Really exciting to see @CFTC put together this initiative to modernize the market by increasing efficiency, reducing costs, and upping liquidity to the benefit of all.”

At the same time, SEC Chair Paul Atkins said he wants by the end of the year an ”innovation exemption” to allow crypto firms to quickly launch new products.

The CFTC is also considering pilot programs as regulatory sandboxes to support innovation while ensuring safeguards. Public comments on the initiative are invited until October 20, with submissions to be published on CFTC.gov.

