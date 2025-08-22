CFTC Launches ‘Crypto Sprint’ to Fast-Track Trump Digital-Asset Rules

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on 21 August launched a “Crypto Sprint Initiative” aimed at accelerating the federal regulatory framework for digital assets. Acting Chair Caroline D. Pham said the program answers President Donald Trump’s call for U.S. leadership in spot and retail crypto trading and constitutes the second phase of the agency’s digital-asset roadmap.

The sprint will implement all recommendations from the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets and coordinate closely with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s parallel “Project Crypto.” Key objectives include enabling immediate spot trading of cryptocurrencies on designated contract markets and clarifying leverage and margin requirements for retail investors through the CFTC’s existing authority under the Commodity Exchange Act.

The agency opened two public comment periods—one this month and another in October—to collect industry and investor feedback before finalizing rule changes. “We are going to win on crypto,” Pham said, underscoring the administration’s goal of making the United States a global hub for digital-asset innovation.

