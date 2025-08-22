CFTC Launches Second ‘Crypto Sprint’ to Refine U.S. Spot Market Regulation

Key Takeaways: CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham announced the Second ‘Crypto Sprint’ seeking feedback from stakeholders on all recommendations of the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets report.

The Digital Asset Markets report, released earlier, was seen as a comprehensive roadmap to fulfill President Trump’s vision to make America the crypto capital of the world.

Despite the proactive steps, the Crypto community is concerned about the leadership vacuum and the reduction of staff in the CFTC.

To further strengthen the SEC’s Project Crypto, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) launched the second crypto sprint to seek public consultation on all recommendations for the CFTC in the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets report.

CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham Announces Public Consultation

The acting chairman urged all the concerned stakeholders and the general public to submit feedback and suggestions by Oct. 20. She further noted that the Trump administration has ushered in a new dawn for crypto, and it’s up to market participants to seize the opportunity to be a part of the Golden Age of innovation.

The first crypto sprint was launched earlier this month as a proactive effort to implement the recommendations of the Digital Asset Markets report.

The second crypto sprint initiative focusing on stakeholder engagement on all recommendations of the Working Group’s report is seen as a positive move to further strengthen President Trump’s plan to transform America into the Global Crypto Capital.

Earlier this year, the CFTC held its first-ever Crypto CEO Forum and released new guidance to enhance regulatory clarity on digital assets.

Highlights of the President’s Working Group’s Digital Asset Markets Report

Mandated by Executive Order 14178 and published on July 31, the President’s Working Group’s digital asset markets report is a comprehensive 168-page document titled “Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology.”

The forward-looking report aims to foster innovation, legal clarity, and financial stability in the sector to deliver President Trump’s promise to win on crypto.

The report noted that digital assets and blockchain technologies can revolutionize America’s financial system. But American entrepreneurs in the emerging crypto field and blockchain technology deserve clarity on the related policies.

The report emphasizes on pro-innovation mindset toward digital assets and blockchain technologies. It provides a legislative and regulatory roadmap focused on 5 key areas, including (1) digital asset market structure, (2) banking and digital assets, (3) stablecoins and payments, (4) countering illicit finance, and (5) taxation.

It further advocates clarity on digital asset market structure and drawing clear jurisdictional boundaries between the CFTC and the SEC. The working group supported the implementation of the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025 (CLARITY Act). The acting Chairman Pham also stated that CFTC is working closely with EC Chairman Paul Atkins and Commissioner Hester Peirce to achieve Project Crypto, earlier this month.

The report further emphasized providing regulatory clarity for banks to engage in digital asset activities. The working group encouraged the federal agencies to accelerate the passage of the GENIUS Act (Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act of 2025), further reinforcing its support for US dollar-backed stablecoins, emphasizing US dollar dominance.

The report acknowledges the importance of countering illicit financial activities based on digital assets by improving anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) and sanctions frameworks. It also seeks clarity regarding taxation, recognizing the unique nature of digital assets.

Concerns in the Crypto Community

Despite the proactive efforts from the Trump administration, the CFTC is facing internal challenges.

President Trump’s nominee for CFTC’s chair, Brian Quintenz, is yet to be confirmed as the Senate vote on his nomination was postponed earlier. This leaves a leadership vacuum at the helm of CFTC. Currently, CFTC is managed by Pham and Kristin N. Johnson.

Recent reports on staff reductions in market surveillance, enforcement, and data analysis departments further exacerbated the concerns regarding the agency’s capacity to take up increasing responsibilities.

