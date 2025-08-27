CFTC left with single commissioner as Johnson exits, crypto oversight in limbo

By: Coinstats
2025/08/27 04:12

Commissioner Kristin Johnson announced Tuesday that she will officially depart the agency next week, setting September 3 as her last day.

