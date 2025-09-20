The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has expanded its engagement with the crypto industry by appointing new members to its Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC) and its specialized subcommittees. Notably, several influential figures from the cryptocurrency space have joined the Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee (DAMS), signaling the regulator’s increased focus on decentralized finance (DeFi) and [...]The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has expanded its engagement with the crypto industry by appointing new members to its Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC) and its specialized subcommittees. Notably, several influential figures from the cryptocurrency space have joined the Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee (DAMS), signaling the regulator’s increased focus on decentralized finance (DeFi) and [...]

CFTC Names Crypto Experts to Lead Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee

By: Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/20 05:44
DeFi
DEFI$0.001873-8.36%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.3244+3.31%
Cftc Names Crypto Experts To Lead Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has expanded its engagement with the crypto industry by appointing new members to its Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC) and its specialized subcommittees. Notably, several influential figures from the cryptocurrency space have joined the Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee (DAMS), signaling the regulator’s increased focus on decentralized finance (DeFi) and digital assets.

Acting Chair Caroline D. Pham announced the appointments, including Katherine Minarik, Chief Legal Officer at Uniswap Labs; Avery Ching, co-founder and CTO of Aptos Labs; James J. Hill, Managing Director at BNY Mellon; and Ben Sherwin, General Counsel at Chainlink Labs. Additionally, Scott Lucas, head of digital assets at JPMorgan, was named co-chair of DAMS alongside Sandy Kaul, EVP at Franklin Templeton. They succeed Caroline Butler, the previous co-chair.

“We look forward to collaborating with the Commission and industry partners to foster transparent and effective regulations in digital markets,” Lucas stated. Kaul emphasized her commitment to integrating digital asset innovation into mainstream financial services while ensuring prudent consumer protections, ultimately aiming to enhance efficiency and investment opportunities across the board.

Source: Caroline D. Pham

Established to offer expert guidance on blockchain technology, tokenized markets, and cryptocurrencies, DAMS advises the CFTC on managing associated risks, shaping policy recommendations, and bridging the gap between traditional finance and the decentralized economy.

Pham, who has served as a Commissioner since April 2022, was appointed Acting Chair during President Trump’s inauguration, with her current term extending until April 2027. Her leadership aligns with ongoing efforts to clarify jurisdictional boundaries between the CFTC and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) amid the rapid growth of the digital asset marketplace.

Related: US Senate Democrats have proposed a competing framework for crypto market regulation, reflecting growing legislative interest in the sector.

Wall Street firms deepen their blockchain investments as regulatory clarity advances

The recent appointments highlight heightened collaboration between traditional financial giants and the crypto space. Major firms are increasingly exploring tokenized real-world assets, stablecoins, and blockchain-driven settlement infrastructure, signaling a shift toward integrating crypto markets into mainstream finance.

BNY Mellon has made substantial strides into crypto by launching tokenized money-market funds through a partnership with Goldman Sachs, enabling clients to hold digital ownership on Goldman’s private blockchain. Similarly, JPMorgan is actively investigating stablecoins and crypto-backed lending, although some internal concerns about Bitcoin price volatility and blockchain adoption persist.

Recent regulatory developments, including President Trump signing the GENIUS Act into law and blockchain-related bills advancing through Congress, create a friendlier environment for crypto innovation. The CFTC’s ongoing efforts, such as the “Crypto Sprint” initiative aimed at clarifying jurisdictional overlaps with the SEC, further demonstrate the government’s proactive stance on fostering responsible crypto market growth.

CFTC, Chainlink, Uniswap, JPMorgan ChasePresident Trump signing the GENIUS Act into law. Source: The White House

As regulators like the CFTC deepen ties with the crypto ecosystem, traditional finance continues to embrace blockchain innovations, including tokenized assets and stablecoins, which are poised to reshape the landscape of crypto regulation and markets. This synergy aims to create a more secure, transparent, and efficient environment for cryptocurrency investors and institutions alike.

This article was originally published as CFTC Names Crypto Experts to Lead Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee on Crypto Breaking News – your trusted source for crypto news, Bitcoin news, and blockchain updates.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale launched its Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC), the first product to track the five top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).
Solana
SOL$238.22-3.81%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,542.9-1.41%
XRP
XRP$2.991-2.70%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/20 06:40
Share
Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

PANews reported on September 20th that Faraday Future announced a strategic investment of $41 million in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) through a private equity (PIPE) transaction, with the intention of launching cryptocurrency and Web3-related businesses. Following the completion of the necessary shareholder approval process, QLGN is expected to change its name to CXC10 and focus on its three growth engines: cryptocurrency and Web3 ecosystem development. The PIPE financing round was led by Faraday Future and its founder and global co-CEO, Jia Yueting, with participation from blockchain technology company SIGN Foundation. FF President Wang Jianjun also participated in the round. Faraday Future has agreed to invest approximately $30 million in QLGN at an effective price of $2.246 per share, subject to closing conditions, representing approximately 55% of QLGN's outstanding common stock. In addition, Jia Yueting plans to personally invest approximately $4 million, representing approximately 7% of QLGN's common stock. Jia Yueting has also agreed to a voluntary two-year lock-up period on his personal investment. Upon completion of the transaction, Jia Yueting will serve as QLGN's Chief Advisor, Wang Jianjun will be appointed Co-CEO of QLGN, and FF CFO Koti Meka will be appointed CFO.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00185089-7.28%
Sign
SIGN$0.08418+5.83%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152-0.65%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:13
Share
Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

Logitech G PLAY 2025 is a live-streamed global gaming event that brings together press, partners, creators, and fans to explore the future of gaming. The array of products and experiences included major innovations across PC and console gaming, esports, sim racing, and streaming tools, along with partnerships with McLaren Racing, NVIDIA and more.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.16013-5.39%
Gravity
G$0.01099-5.17%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.0437-8.63%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/18 05:42
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Logitech G Drops a Wide Array Of New Products And Innovations At Logitech G PLAY 2025

DeFi Platform Operating on BNB Chain Attacked by Hackers! How Much Lost? Here Are the Details

Crypto custody company BitGo disclosed in its IPO filing that its first-half revenue was $4.19 billion, a nearly fourfold increase year-on-year.