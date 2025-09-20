Cftc Names Crypto Experts To Lead Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has expanded its engagement with the crypto industry by appointing new members to its Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC) and its specialized subcommittees. Notably, several influential figures from the cryptocurrency space have joined the Digital Asset Markets Subcommittee (DAMS), signaling the regulator’s increased focus on decentralized finance (DeFi) and digital assets.

Acting Chair Caroline D. Pham announced the appointments, including Katherine Minarik, Chief Legal Officer at Uniswap Labs; Avery Ching, co-founder and CTO of Aptos Labs; James J. Hill, Managing Director at BNY Mellon; and Ben Sherwin, General Counsel at Chainlink Labs. Additionally, Scott Lucas, head of digital assets at JPMorgan, was named co-chair of DAMS alongside Sandy Kaul, EVP at Franklin Templeton. They succeed Caroline Butler, the previous co-chair.

“We look forward to collaborating with the Commission and industry partners to foster transparent and effective regulations in digital markets,” Lucas stated. Kaul emphasized her commitment to integrating digital asset innovation into mainstream financial services while ensuring prudent consumer protections, ultimately aiming to enhance efficiency and investment opportunities across the board.

Source: Caroline D. Pham

Established to offer expert guidance on blockchain technology, tokenized markets, and cryptocurrencies, DAMS advises the CFTC on managing associated risks, shaping policy recommendations, and bridging the gap between traditional finance and the decentralized economy.

Pham, who has served as a Commissioner since April 2022, was appointed Acting Chair during President Trump’s inauguration, with her current term extending until April 2027. Her leadership aligns with ongoing efforts to clarify jurisdictional boundaries between the CFTC and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) amid the rapid growth of the digital asset marketplace.

Wall Street firms deepen their blockchain investments as regulatory clarity advances

The recent appointments highlight heightened collaboration between traditional financial giants and the crypto space. Major firms are increasingly exploring tokenized real-world assets, stablecoins, and blockchain-driven settlement infrastructure, signaling a shift toward integrating crypto markets into mainstream finance.

BNY Mellon has made substantial strides into crypto by launching tokenized money-market funds through a partnership with Goldman Sachs, enabling clients to hold digital ownership on Goldman’s private blockchain. Similarly, JPMorgan is actively investigating stablecoins and crypto-backed lending, although some internal concerns about Bitcoin price volatility and blockchain adoption persist.

Recent regulatory developments, including President Trump signing the GENIUS Act into law and blockchain-related bills advancing through Congress, create a friendlier environment for crypto innovation. The CFTC’s ongoing efforts, such as the “Crypto Sprint” initiative aimed at clarifying jurisdictional overlaps with the SEC, further demonstrate the government’s proactive stance on fostering responsible crypto market growth.

President Trump signing the GENIUS Act into law. Source: The White House

As regulators like the CFTC deepen ties with the crypto ecosystem, traditional finance continues to embrace blockchain innovations, including tokenized assets and stablecoins, which are poised to reshape the landscape of crypto regulation and markets. This synergy aims to create a more secure, transparent, and efficient environment for cryptocurrency investors and institutions alike.