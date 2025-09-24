CFTC to Permit Stablecoins as Collateral in Derivatives

The entire cryptocurrency industry is welcoming the news of permitting the tokens, including stablecoins, as collateral in the derivatives market. The news was announced by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. It was on Tuesday that the announcement came out through the spokesperson of the agency, Caroline Pham. She is currently serving as the Acting Chair of CFTC.

Stablecoins as Collateral

Although it was the CFTC that announced this new switch, it has been implemented as a part of a program called Crypto Sprint that the agency is currently working on. Crypto Sprint is nothing but an innovative move practiced by the CFTC in order to carry out the suggestions and recommendations received from the end of a team called the Working Group on Digital Asset Markets.

The US President, Donald Trump, was the one behind the deployment of this Working Group. This new change in the stablecoin regulations has also managed to obtain approval with respect to the terms and conditions of the US’s Genius Act, as per the law experts of the country. The Genius Act was a legislation implemented for regulatory surveillance and supervision over those who issue the stablecoins in the cryptocurrency market.

Caroline Pham Calls Blockchain Innovation a Game-Changer for Markets

As a part of the announcement revealing the new change, Pham opined that “At our historic crypto CEO Forum, we discussed how innovation and blockchain technology will drive progress in derivative markets, especially for modernizing collateral management and increasing capital efficiency”. According to her, “ these market improvements will unleash the US economic growth because market participants can put their dollars to work smarter and go further”

Stablecoins Approved as Collateral in Landmark U.S. Crypto Decision

Friction was there for a longer period of time between the two agencies that have been assigned to check with the cryptocurrency markets and blockchain technologies. A joint statement issued by both agencies had previously attracted the attention of the industry and crypto, which could bring peace between the dissenting viewpoints.

Now, the all-new decision has come into being and is warmly welcomed by a majority of the cryptocurrency enthusiasts out there. Giants in the cryptocurrency market, such as Coinbase, Ripple, Tether, and Crypto.com have already expressed their cheerful compliance with the new regulation.

This act can also be the result of several scientific and analytical studies that sought the future of the global cryptocurrency markets, which found tokenization as an inevitable step that should be implemented as soon as possible in the US subcontinent.

This can also be taken as a pointer towards a rampant wave of tokenization that may happen in the future in both the US and international cryptocurrency markets. This was quite evident when she spoke, “The public has spoken: tokenized markets are here, and they are the future”. “For years, I have said that collateral management is the ‘killer app’ for stablecoins in the market”, she added.

The Regulatory Aspect

With the issue of this new permit, a lot of similar regulatory movements are also being anticipated by the cryptocurrency enthusiasts across the country. According to them, the US is highly likely to probe the chance of inviting the European Union’s MiCA-authorized Crypto Platforms to set up their operations in the US territory. Apart from this, “Spot Crypto Asset Contracts” are also expected to obtain their trading permit in the American crypto exchanges sooner or later.



