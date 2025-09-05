CFTC Veteran Warns of Underregulated Prediction Markets

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 00:49
Boom
BOOM$0.00974-16.10%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09798-1.89%
Terra
LUNA$0.1436-2.77%
Terraport
TERRA$0.003141+0.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017836-0.39%

Outgoing CFTC Commissioner Kristin Johnson ended her tenure with a warning on prediction markets.

Her remarks come amid the sector’s boom in crypto and traditional finance (TradFi). However, Johnson’s comments suggested that prediction markets could become the next financial Wild West if left unchecked.

Prediction Markets Boom, but Johnson Warns of ‘Too Few Guardrails’

Sponsored

Sponsored

Speaking Wednesday at the Brookings Institution, Johnson cautioned that there are too few guardrails and too little visibility into the prediction market space.

While issuing this warning, the outgoing CFTC commissioner expressed concern that these platforms are beginning to capture unprecedented volumes of retail cash.

Her remarks landed the same day the CFTC issued a no-action letter clearing Polymarket to reenter the US.

As BeInCrypto reported, a $112 million acquisition of regulated exchange QCEX facilitates Polymarket’s return to the US, enabling a significant reversal from the platform’s previous ban.

Meanwhile, Johnson’s exit mirrors the dilemma regulators face, with prediction markets no longer fringe experiments but fast-rising financial platforms.

Companies like Kalshi and Polymarket are transforming odds into an asset class. They offer markets on elections, economic data, and even cultural events. Investors increasingly see them as tools for both speculation and collective forecasting.

Sponsored

Sponsored

However, Johnson warned that innovation without safeguards risks repeating past crises. She invoked the 2022 collapses of Terra/Luna, Celsius, and the FTX exchange.

Further, Johnson pointed to the dangers of crypto-celebrities building exchanges without governance.

According to the outgoing CFTC commissioner, underregulated firms could again funnel retail customers into devastating losses.

More closely, Johnson flagged the trend of firms renting or buying licenses to fast-track event contracts, only to pivot into new products with minimal oversight.

Sponsored

Sponsored

She framed consumer protection and market stability as the twin pillars of healthy innovation. She articulated that “don’t lie, don’t cheat, don’t steal” must remain the baseline.

Polymarket’s Return and the Regulatory Divide

Polymarket’s green light highlights the regulatory tension. Last year, the CFTC scrutinized the platform for offering unregistered event contracts.

The agency has taken a softer stance under a new leadership field shaped by multiple resignations and a Trump-era deregulatory push.

The decision could open the floodgates for prediction markets to mainstream in the US, particularly as Polymarket’s USDC-based system may fuel Circle’s stablecoin volumes.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Still, Johnson’s farewell remarks serve as a counterweight to this enthusiasm. By allowing firms to self-certify contracts and scale, regulators may trade short-term growth for long-term fragility.

Critics warn of risks, including manipulation by deep-pocketed players, oracle errors, and even money laundering disguised as speculative flows.

Supporters argue that prediction markets embody the wisdom of crowds, often proving more accurate than expert forecasts.

Sponsored

Sponsored

They say odds over headlines could reshape how people consume information. However, this promise only holds if markets have sufficient liquidity, transparency, and trust.

The same mechanisms could be gamed, distorted, or weaponized without strong frameworks.

Therefore, as Johnson steps down, her warning doubles as a challenge on whether prediction markets mature into a legitimate financial asset class, or unravel into another speculative bubble.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/cftc-commissioner-final-warning-prediction-markets/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Moca Chain debuts as identity-focused L1 backed by Animoca ecosystem

Moca Chain debuts as identity-focused L1 backed by Animoca ecosystem

Fragmented logins, redundant KYC, and exposed personal data plague crypto, but Moca Network claims its ZK-powered L1 aims to flip the script. Launching with Animoca’s 700 million-user ecosystem, it’s betting big on verifiable credentials as the next infrastructure play. On…
Mocaverse
MOCA$0.06529-3.28%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03599-4.40%
L1
L1$0.007834--%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/26 00:07
Share
5 Explosive Tokens Driving the Frenzy – Why MoonBull is the Best Upcoming Crypto in 2025?

5 Explosive Tokens Driving the Frenzy – Why MoonBull is the Best Upcoming Crypto in 2025?

MoonBull leads 2025’s best upcoming cryptos with its whitelist, staking rewards, and meme power, while Popcat, Degen, Dogs, and Andy add viral momentum.
Andy
ANDY$0.0002-11.89%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001258-5.05%
Degen
DEGEN$0.003031-5.34%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/05 01:15
Share
Inflation data sinks Bitcoin, making Trump’s massive rate cuts less likely

Inflation data sinks Bitcoin, making Trump’s massive rate cuts less likely

Latest inflation data suggest that the Fed will likely remain conservative in its rate cuts, far short of Trump’s preferred 1% level. Latest inflation data hurt the chances that the Fed might cut rates more than expected. On Thursday, September…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.262-1.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09775-2.03%
Farcana
FAR$0.000288+2.12%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/05 01:10
Share

Trending News

More

Moca Chain debuts as identity-focused L1 backed by Animoca ecosystem

5 Explosive Tokens Driving the Frenzy – Why MoonBull is the Best Upcoming Crypto in 2025?

Inflation data sinks Bitcoin, making Trump’s massive rate cuts less likely

Retail investors cut back on Nvidia purchases, with daily buys dropping from $444M to $75M

Abracadabra attacker transfers 3,000 ETH to Tornado Cash