Chainalysis Highlights Crypto Crime Surge and Sanctions Evasion in August 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 17:56
Rebeca Moen
Sep 02, 2025 14:31

Chainalysis reports a significant rise in crypto crime victimization and sanctions evasion through the A7A5 token, underlining the need for enhanced security.





In August 2025, Chainalysis released data visualizations that highlight significant trends in the digital assets landscape. According to Chainalysis, there has been a dramatic year-on-year increase in personal wallet victimization across all regions, with Eastern Europe, MENA, CSAO, and North America experiencing over 200% growth in victims through July 2025. Countries such as the U.S., Germany, Russia, Canada, Japan, Indonesia, and South Korea recorded the highest victim numbers, emphasizing the critical need for improved security measures and consumer education globally.

Rising Crypto Crime and Victimization

Chainalysis data indicates a surge in stolen fund victimization, suggesting a growing threat that requires coordinated international efforts. The data underscores the importance of cross-border collaboration among financial institutions, regulators, and technology providers to combat this issue effectively.

Sanctions Evasion Through A7A5 Token

Another key focus of Chainalysis’s August report is the use of the Russian ruble-backed A7A5 token for sanctions evasion. The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned several entities linked to this token ecosystem, which is tied to the sanctioned Russian bank PSB. The A7A5 token has reportedly processed over $51.17 billion USD in volume, with a decentralized exchange (DEX) facilitating its conversion into USD-denominated stablecoins. This DEX alone handled $1.47 billion USD in A7A5 inflows, matched by equivalent USD stablecoin outflows, thus creating a covert bridge from sanctioned Russian banks to mainstream cryptocurrency markets.

Trading patterns of the A7A5 token suggest commercial use, as the activity predominantly occurs during business hours, Monday through Friday. The report also highlights direct on-chain links from the sanctioned exchange Garantex to its successor Grinex, illustrating evolving tactics in sanctions evasion.

For more detailed insights into these trends, visit the full report on the Chainalysis website.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/chainalysis-highlights-crypto-crime-surge-and-sanctions-evasion-august-2025

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) Price Forecast: Can It Rebound From $1.03 to $5?

Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) is currently trading at $1.03; the coin has fallen 1.42% in the last 24 hours, signifying a bigger slump in altcoins in general. Despite that dip, action has remained robust, with 24-hour volume reaching $119.15 million, having risen 31.76%. In the previous seven days, however, it has fallen 10.81%, reflecting investor doubt. […]
U.S. SEC, CFTC Combine Forces to Clear Registered Firms’ Trading of Spot Crypto

The post U.S. SEC, CFTC Combine Forces to Clear Registered Firms’ Trading of Spot Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Certain crypto assets can change hands with a stamp of approval from both of the U.S. markets regulators, according to a joint statement from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which said that today’s registered trading platforms can do that business with the agencies’ blessing. In a stark shift from the hesitant, risk-averse stance of the previous administration, the regulators appointed by President Donald Trump — an avowed advocate of the industry and a growing crypto magnate though his family’s business operations — have quickly cleared a wide path for digital assets to get into the existing financial regulator system. The SEC, until last year run by crypto skeptic Gary Gensler, and the CFTC “are coordinating efforts to facilitate the trading of certain spot crypto asset products on registered exchanges,” according to the Tuesday statement. Under the SEC’s “Project Crypto” and the CFTC’s ongoing “crypto sprint,” their leaders are pushing to meet Trump’s orders to set up the U.S. as the world’s leading crypto hub. The agencies argue their view that CFTC-registered designated contract markets (DCMs), foreign board of trade (FBOTs) and SEC-registered national securities exchanges (NSEs) “are not prohibited from facilitating the trading of certain spot crypto asset products.” The SEC and CFTC are inviting such entities to contact staff to figure out how to move forward. “Market participants should have the freedom to choose where they trade spot crypto assets,” said SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, in a statement. His counterpart at the CFTC, Acting Chairman Caroline Pham, called the joint statement “the latest demonstration of our mutual objective of supporting growth and development in these markets, but it will not be the last.” The Tuesday statement didn’t detail specific cryptocurrencies beyond citing “certain spot crypto asset products.” The markets watchdogs said they “are…
