Chainalysis Report Reveals India and U.S. Lead in Global Crypto Adoption

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 19:53
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00204523+0.85%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012158-11.16%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.227-5.54%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001616+2.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017756+0.98%


Iris Coleman
Sep 02, 2025 19:47

The 2025 Chainalysis Global Crypto Adoption Index highlights India and the U.S. as leaders in crypto adoption, with significant growth observed in APAC and Latin America.





According to the latest report from Chainalysis, India and the United States are leading the world in cryptocurrency adoption, based on the 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index. The report, which has been published annually, examines both on-chain and off-chain data to identify countries that are at the forefront of grassroots crypto adoption.

Methodology of the Global Crypto Adoption Index

The index is composed of four sub-indices that assess countries based on their use of different cryptocurrency services. These sub-indices are adjusted for factors like population size and purchasing power, providing a comprehensive ranking of 151 countries. The methodology includes analyzing web traffic patterns to estimate transaction volumes, though it acknowledges the limitations of such data due to the use of VPNs and other privacy tools by crypto users.

Significant Changes in the 2025 Methodology

This year, Chainalysis made notable changes to its methodology, including the removal of the retail DeFi sub-index to avoid overemphasizing niche behaviors and the introduction of a new institutional activity sub-index. This change reflects the growing participation of traditional financial institutions in the crypto market, especially following the approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S.

Regional Insights and Growth Trends

The report highlights that the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region has emerged as the fastest-growing area for on-chain crypto activity, with a 69% year-over-year increase. Countries like India, Vietnam, and Pakistan are driving this growth. Latin America also saw a significant rise in crypto adoption, growing by 63% over the same period.

In contrast, North America and Europe remain dominant in absolute transaction volumes, driven by renewed institutional interest and regulatory clarity. The report notes that these regions received over $2.2 trillion and $2.6 trillion, respectively, in crypto transactions.

Population-Adjusted Rankings

When adjusting the index for population, Eastern European countries such as Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia lead in crypto activity relative to their populations. Economic uncertainty and strong technical literacy are identified as factors driving crypto adoption in these regions.

Stablecoin Dynamics

The report also discusses the evolving stablecoin landscape, noting that U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoins like USDT and USDC dominate transaction volumes. However, the growth of euro-denominated stablecoins such as EURC indicates a shift in regional preferences, influenced by regulatory frameworks like the EU’s MiCA regime.

For further details, the full report is available on the Chainalysis website.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/chainalysis-report-reveals-india-us-lead-global-crypto-adoption

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin ETF Inflows Resume Sparking “Digital Gold” Narrative, Ether ETFs Bleed

Bitcoin ETF Inflows Resume Sparking “Digital Gold” Narrative, Ether ETFs Bleed

Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $332.7 million in inflows on September 2, led by Fidelity’s FBTC with $132.7 million, as BTC price bounced back to $111,000. The post Bitcoin ETF Inflows Resume Sparking “Digital Gold” Narrative, Ether ETFs Bleed appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,671.78+0.57%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/03 20:36
Share
US Crypto Boom: America Becomes the World’s $4.2 Trillion Fiat Gateway

US Crypto Boom: America Becomes the World’s $4.2 Trillion Fiat Gateway

The US cemented its crypto dominance with $4.2 trillion fiat inflows, driving North America to second place globally in adoption.
Boom
BOOM$0.01286-13.40%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000096+37.14%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/03 20:00
Share
Etherealize Completes $40 Million Funding Round Led by Electric Capital and Paradigm

Etherealize Completes $40 Million Funding Round Led by Electric Capital and Paradigm

PANews reported on September 3rd that, according to Fortune, Etherealize announced the completion of a $40 million funding round, led by Electric Capital and Paradigm , with initial funding from Vitalik Buterin and the Ethereum Foundation. Etherealize, co-founded by Vivek Raman , Danny Ryan , and others, is dedicated to developing Ethereum -based asset tokenization and infrastructure for financial institutions. The team plans to digitize traditional financial products such as mortgages and credit through blockchain, encouraging Wall Street institutions to adopt Ethereum technology.
Share
PANews2025/09/03 20:05
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin ETF Inflows Resume Sparking “Digital Gold” Narrative, Ether ETFs Bleed

US Crypto Boom: America Becomes the World’s $4.2 Trillion Fiat Gateway

Etherealize Completes $40 Million Funding Round Led by Electric Capital and Paradigm

Venus Protocol returns to full operation after resolving $27M exploit

Iran imposes curfew on crypto exchanges following Nobitex hack