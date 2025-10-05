ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
ChainAware.ai and Tectum join efforts to deliver ultra-fast, secure crypto transactions with AI fraud detection, Proof of Utility, and quantum-proof protection.ChainAware.ai and Tectum join efforts to deliver ultra-fast, secure crypto transactions with AI fraud detection, Proof of Utility, and quantum-proof protection.

ChainAware.ai Taps Tectum to Deliver Secure and Real-time Crypto Transactions

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/05 22:00
Sleepless AI
AI$0.05944-8.52%
RealLink
REAL$0.06853-4.42%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.002819-2.38%
Security Shield

ChainAware.ai, a leading platform in artificial intelligence (AI) predictive analytics and fraud detection, has unveiled its strategic partnership with Tectum, the fastest and most scalable blockchain with a record of 3.5M transfers each second. The only purpose of this integration is to protect users’ transactions with a more secure, scalable, and real-time crypto transactions method.

As per the source, ChainAware deals in the scam and fraud detection field with AI, which ensures the security of users’ wallets around the world. Further, its integration with Tectum will be no less than a remarkable achievement for these platforms. Tectum is considered to be the world’s fastest blockchain due to its fastest services in crypto transactions all over the world. ChainAware.ai has released this news through its official X account.

Tectum Sets the Standard for Next-Gen Blockchain

Tectum has the world’s best features, which provide not only efficiency alone but also protect users from future threats. For this purpose, Tectum has a feature called ‘Proof of Utility consensuses’ that prioritizes efficiency with scalability for users’ betterment.

Furthermore, Tectum has another feature, which is ‘Quantum-proof XFA security’, which will protect users from future attacks like quantum computing. It means that tectum not only facilitates users in the present scenario, but also has done work for the future.

In addition, the SoftNote feature of Tectum is one of the most attractive and beneficial for users and businesses compared to other features. This feature offers a zero-fee, non-custodial payment solution that works like digital cash, making crypto practically at your fingertips.

ChainAware.ai and Tectum Redefine Trust in Payments

In the ChainAware.ai and Tectum alliance, ChainAware.ai is also playing a crucial role in protecting users with its predictive intelligence feature, by anticipating and flagging suspicious activities before they become threats. Simultaneously, ChainAwrae is monitoring the users and businesses for any scams or malicious actors.

Furthermore, the ChainAware feature of Wallet-level analytics provides deep insights into transactions with the pure purpose of protecting users from scams and hacks. In short, enclosing this whole collaboration into a single line, it is a step toward the safety, scalability, and transparency of users’ payments in this digital world.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

Singapore, Singapore, 18th September 2025, Chainwire
FUND
FUND$0.01374--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 14:10
Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

The post Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hoskinson confirmed for Senate roundtable on U.S. crypto regulation and market structure. Key topics include SEC vs CFTC oversight split, DeFi regulation, and securities rules. Critics call the roundtable slow, citing Trump’s 2025 executive order as faster. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has confirmed that he will attend the Senate Banking Committee roundtable on crypto market structure legislation.  Hoskinson left a hint about his attendance on X while highlighting Journalist Eleanor Terrett’s latest post about the event. Crypto insiders will meet with government officials Terrett shared information gathered from some invitees to the event, noting that a group of leaders from several major cryptocurrency establishments would attend the event. According to Terrett, the group will meet with the Senate Banking Committee leadership in a roundtable to continue talks on market structure regulation. Meanwhile, Terrett noted that the meeting will be held on Thursday, September 18, following an industry review of the committee’s latest approach to distinguishing securities from commodities, DeFi treatment, and other key issues, which has lasted over one week.  Related: Senate Draft Bill Gains Experts’ Praise for Strongest Developer Protections in Crypto Law Notably, the upcoming roundtable between US legislators and crypto industry leaders is a continuation of the process of regularising cryptocurrency regulation in the United States. It is part of the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to provide clarity in the US cryptocurrency ecosystem, which many crypto supporters consider a necessity for the digital asset industry. Despite the ongoing process, some crypto users are unsatisfied with how the US government is handling the issue, particularly the level of bureaucracy involved in creating a lasting cryptocurrency regulatory framework. One such user criticized the process, describing it as a “masterclass in bureaucratic foot-dragging.” According to the critic, America is losing ground to nations already leading in blockchain innovation. He cited…
Union
U$0.006663-10.05%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.224-8.17%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000699-9.33%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:37
Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

The Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its first interest rate cut of the year, leading to an immediate reaction in the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin (BTC) experienced a notable decline, dropping below the $115,000 threshold shortly after the announcement.  Expert Predicts Crypto Rally Fed Chair Jerome Powell addressed the current economic landscape, noting that while inflation has […]
Bitcoin
BTC$104,177.91-3.72%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000443-10.19%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/18 03:11

Trending News

More

iZUMi Finance and Nasdaq-Listed Company CIMG Co-Launch $20M Upstarts Fund

Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

Fed Lowers Rates By 25bps: How Bitcoin And Crypto Prices Responded And What’s Next

Breaking: CME Group Unveils Solana and XRP Options

Solana’s (SOL) Recent Rally May Impress, But Investors Targeting Life-Changing ROI Are Looking Elsewhere

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,119.95
$104,119.95$104,119.95

-1.53%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,511.77
$3,511.77$3,511.77

-2.15%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.27
$161.27$161.27

-3.28%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2758
$2.2758$2.2758

-2.20%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16520
$0.16520$0.16520

-1.05%