The post ChainAware Partners With BlazPay To Revolutionize DeFi With AI And Trust appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ChainAware, a predictions engine on blockchain, has announced a strategic partnership with BlazPay, an AI-powered platform serving over 1.2 million users. The collaboration aims to simplify DeFi through innovative features like a conversational DeFi copilot, cross-chain swaps, and gamified rewards. This partnership taps into a growing trend of AI-driven solutions in the crypto world. By integrating ChainAware's wallet-level intelligence, predictive fraud detection, and real-time market change point (MCP) insights, BlazPay users can now enjoy a secure experience. ChainAware and BlazPay Unite Against Rug Pulls and Fraud Risks The timing of this alliance is particularly significant as the cryptocurrency industry grapples with escalating fraud challenges. The global crypto fraud losses reached $3.6 billion in the first half of 2025 alone, underscoring the critical need for robust security measures. ChainAware's expertise in predictive fraud detection and rug pull prevention complements BlazPay's offerings. This partnership also aligns with the surging popularity of cross-chain swaps, with Chainlink reporting a 50% increase in cross-chain transactions this year, reflecting the growing demand for interoperable blockchain solutions. The partnership holds special relevance in India, where BlazPay operates and the crypto market is experiencing rapid growth. A recent PwC forecast predicts a $241 million influx of investment into Indian blockchain startups by the end of 2025, driven by increasing interest in decentralized technologies. As BlazPay's user base in the region benefits from smarter decision-making tools, this collaboration positions both companies at the forefront of the Indian crypto landscape. Redefining DeFi with AI and Gamified Rewards Together, ChainAware.ai and BlazPay are building a future where cryptocurrency is not only accessible but also secure and intuitive. The partnership's emphasis on real-time insights and gamified rewards could set a new standard for how users interact with DeFi platforms globally. As the crypto market continues to evolve, this alliance serves as a…