ChainCatcher’s RWA On-Chain Value Reaches $29 Billion Milestone

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 17:01
Key Points:
  • ChainCatcher highlights RWA value at $29 billion, impacting financial markets.
  • Notable market shift due to RWA milestone.
  • Stablecoins and DeFi protocols could be affected by on-chain growth.

The on-chain valuation of Real World Assets has climbed to an unprecedented approx. $29 billion, illustrating significant growth reported by ChainCatcher.

This surge highlights burgeoning investor interest in tokenized assets, influencing demand for related stablecoins and governance tokens amid expanding crypto market integration.

RWA Milestone Signals Major Financial Market Impact

ChainCatcher has reported a notable milestone as the on-chain value of Real World Assets (RWA) surges past $29 billion. This increase reflects considerable market momentum with strong interest from major financial players. The lack of confirming posts from major official RWA accounts highlights the broader informational scope of the event, which integrates asset-backed stablecoins and tokenized real estate.

The shift sees a closer tie between traditional finance and blockchain, particularly enhancing asset-backed stablecoins like USDC and governance tokens. This integration is expected to stimulate more on-chain activities and investments, reinforcing the crypto-decentralized finance (DeFi) nexus.

Analysis: Traditional Finance and Blockchain Merge in $29B RWA

Did you know? The $29 billion RWA milestone marks a significant point in tokenization history, surpassing past benchmarks set during MakerDAO’s T-bill vault onboarding in 2023.

USDC remains a cornerstone in this evolving landscape with a stable $1.00 valuation reflecting a market cap close to $72.41 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. Its trading volume indicates active engagement, with a reported 18.25% decrease over 24-hours, representing variable stability among stablecoin assets.

USDC(USDC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 08:43 UTC on September 12, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Coincu’s research team highlights that the $29 billion RWA figure underscores ongoing integration efforts between traditional and decentralized finance. While regulatory frameworks need clearer articulation, technological advancements continue to bolster blockchain’s capacity to host tangible assets, potentially inviting broader institutional participation.

Source: https://coincu.com/news/chaincatcher-rwa-value-29-billion/

