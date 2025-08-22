The post Chainlink Achieves 2 Major Security Milestones: Can They Boost LINK to ATH? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Chainlink (LINK), a top-tier decentralized oracle network, has achieved two major security milestones. On Thursday, Chainlink network announced that its oracles have achieved ISO 27001 certification and a SOC 2 Type 1 attestation.

The Chainlink products covered by Frye latest security milestones include its data feeds, the proof of reserves, the NAVLink, and the cross-chain interoperability protocol (CCIP). As a result, Chainlink has become the first data and interoperability oracle platform to achieve these certifications in the blockchain industry.

What’s the Market Impact on Chainlink Network

The Chainlink network has facilitated secure transactions of trillions of dollars since its inception. The recent certification will play a crucial role in onboarding more institutional investors to the Chainlink network.

“With these certifications in place, financial institutions can now feel even more confident in utilizing Chainlink standards and oracle services to unlock advanced use cases onchain that are secure and compliant, such as Delivery vs. Payment (DvP) settlement, stablecoin servicing, onchain data distribution, and much more,”

Growing Ecosystem

Chainlink has been growing rapidly, with its active addresses hitting 10k. Earlier on Thursday, the Chainlink team announced that its reserve has accumulated 41,105.84 LINK, thus currently holding 150,770.02 coins.

Is LINK Price Ready for ATH Party?

LINK price has been one of the best performing large-cap altcoins amid ongoing crypto correction induced by U.S. inflation fears. The large-cap altcoin, with a fully-diluted valuation of about $25 billion, has gained over 40 percent in the past two weeks to trade about $25 on Thursday, August 21 during the mid North American session.

In the daily timeframe, the LINK/USD pair is on the cusp of registering higher-high, if the asset consistently closes above the resistance range between $25 and $30. In the four-hour time, the LINK/USD pair has formed a potential double top top around $25, coupled with bearish divergence of the Relative Strength Index (RSI).