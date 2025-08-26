Chainlink and SBI Group Join to Advance Digital Asset Adoption in Japan

TLDR:

SBI and Chainlink will power tokenized assets, funds, and stablecoins in Japan.

Partnership uses Chainlink CCIP, SmartData, and Proof of Reserve for security.

Survey shows 76% of financial firms plan to invest in tokenized securities.

SBI and Chainlink tested fund tokenization under Singapore’s MAS Project Guardian.



SBI Group, one of Japan’s largest financial conglomerates, has announced a partnership with Chainlink to expand blockchain and digital asset adoption. The collaboration will focus on tokenized funds, real-world assets such as real estate and bonds, and regulated stablecoins.

SBI manages over $200 billion in assets and is a leader in Japan’s financial sector. Chainlink provides secure blockchain infrastructure, including interoperability tools and reliable data services. The two firms plan to create a framework for institutions to operate digital assets more efficiently while meeting compliance and privacy requirements.

SBI Group and Chainlink Focus on Tokenized Funds and Real-World Assets

The partnership will use Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) to enable cross-chain transactions of tokenized assets.

This will include tokenized real estate and bonds, which can improve secondary market liquidity. SBI and Chainlink also plan to introduce solutions for tokenized funds using Chainlink SmartData to bring onchain net asset value (NAV) data.

Bringing NAV data onchain aims to reduce operational costs and settlement times. It also helps financial institutions offer more transparent products to investors. Chainlink’s Proof of Reserve will be integrated to verify stablecoin reserves onchain, improving trust in regulated stablecoin transactions.

A survey by SBI Digital Asset Holdings covering over 50 financial institutions showed rising demand for digital assets. The report found that 76% of respondents intend to invest in tokenized securities.

Lower costs and shorter settlement periods were the main drivers of this interest. However, institutions cited the lack of market infrastructure as a major challenge for adoption.

SBI and Chainlink plan to address this gap by offering secure interoperability and compliance-focused infrastructure. This aligns with the needs of financial institutions that require both efficiency and regulatory certainty.

Previous Collaborations and Industry Support

This is not the first collaboration between the two firms. Chainlink, UBS Asset Management, and SBI Digital Markets previously worked together under Singapore’s Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Project Guardian. The project tested automated fund administration and transfer agency using blockchain-based smart contracts.

Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink, said the work with SBI had already advanced fund tokenization and stablecoin use cases. He added that SBI’s decision to adopt Chainlink standards reflects the reliability and compliance required for institutional transactions.

Yoshitaka Kitao, CEO of SBI Holdings, said Chainlink complements SBI’s financial network with reliable onchain interoperability. He noted that the partnership will enable compliant cross-border stablecoin transactions and support the broader adoption of digital assets in Japan and Asia.

The post Chainlink and SBI Group Join to Advance Digital Asset Adoption in Japan appeared first on Blockonomi.