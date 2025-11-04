Chainlink and XSwap Launch Token Creation Platform for Seamless Cross-Chain Innovation

XSwap unveils the Token Creation Platform (TCP) at SmartCon 2025.

Chainlink has joined forces with XSwap and Base to launch the Token Creation Platform (TCP), a powerful new system designed to simplify and accelerate on-chain token development. Unveiled at SmartCon 2025, the platform allows anyone to create interoperable tokens in seconds, powered by Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) and Base’s Layer-2 network.

By integrating Chainlink CCIP, XSwap’s TCP delivers secure and scalable token creation that bridges multiple blockchains. The platform transforms what was once a fragmented process into a single, smooth experience where users can launch assets effortlessly. Tokens created on Base are automatically connected to other chains through CCIP, removing barriers and fostering a unified cross-chain ecosystem.

Chainlink CCIP Brings True Interoperability to Web3 Builders

The Token Creation Platform redefines token issuance for developers and creators. Built on Chainlink’s robust interoperability standard, it ensures that each token is compatible across ecosystems while maintaining security and reliability. Moreover, XSwap benefits from the optimal infrastructure offered by Base, making the process of deploying solutions cost-efficient, giving the user full management of the entire token life cycle, which does not require any technical expertise.

This system empowers creators to build once and expand everywhere, in addition to encouraging innovation and liquidity on blockchain networks. Chainlink CCIP Integration enables seamless connectivity between blockchain networks in a way that facilitates the use of decentralized finance, gaming, and tokenization of digital assets. Through the use of the platform, one can easily set up a token that is compatible across chains.

Empowering Builders With Rewards and Integrated Liquidity

X-Swap’s Token Creation Platform not only makes token launch a seamless process, but the process also compensates developers in a creator’s reward program. With every project initiated on TCP, a participation portion of 0.6% is acquired in the trading volume of that project. Moreover, projects that meet certain milestones of growth are eligible to win a developer grant of $1,000.

Liquidity is built into the platform through the integration of the XSWAP token, ensuring that every new token benefits from immediate market activity. The token automatically acquires a certain amount of liquidity in the marketplace. This made acquiring liquidity a post-launch issue in the past.

By merging Chainlink’s proven CCIP infrastructure, the scalability of Base, Base’s scalability, and XSwap’s user-first design, the Token Creation Platform stands as a milestone for Web3 development. It marks a move towards a more interlinked digital economy in which developers, communities, and protocols can succeed on a network of interlinked chains. Developers can start building their cross-chain token today at xswap.link.

