Chainlink Becomes First Oracle Platform to Earn ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Compliance

2025/08/22 07:00
Chainlink
  • Chainlink becomes the first blockchain oracle platform to earn ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type 1 certifications.
  • Deloitte & Touche LLP carried out the audits covering Chainlink data feeds and cross-chain protocols.
  • The approvals strengthen Chainlink’s position for enterprise adoption in global finance.

Chainlink has set a new benchmark in blockchain security after achieving ISO 27001 certification and SOC 2 Type 1 compliance. It is the first oracle platform in the sector to receive both approvals. The independent audits were completed by Deloitte & Touche LLP under standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

The certifications cover Chainlink Price Feeds, Proof of Reserve, and Net Asset Value services, along with the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP). These evaluations confirm that the network meets strict international requirements for security, reliability, and confidentiality across its infrastructure, operations, and development.

What the Certifications Mean

ISO 27001 demonstrates that the network has in place a strong information security management system, safeguarding essential data feeds and interoperability services. SOC 2 compliance validates that the firm has put in place strong security and operational controls in order to offer reliable oracle services.

These joint endorsements are another milestone on the way to Chainlink’s enterprise adoption. These recognitions give financial institutions and tech firms more confidence in employing the network for large-scale, high-value applications.

Chainlink Expanding Role Across DeFi and Institutions

Chainlink currently dominates the decentralized finance sector with approximately 68% of the market share by total value secured, representing over $90 billion. Its services have enabled trillions of onchain transactions. Top protocols like Aave, GMX, Ether.fi, Pendle, and Compound rely on its data standards in order to operate effectively.

Other than DeFi, its CCIP protocol has also been adopted by financial institutions like Swift, UBS, ANZ Bank, and SBI Digital Markets. These businesses are using the network in order to integrate private and public chains for tokenized assets as well as cross-chain settlement. With compliance having now been achieved, the network is better positioned to grow integration with security-minded entities.

Paving the Way for Institutional Adoption

ISO and SOC 2 are typically demanded by businesses in assessing third-party tech vendors. By obtaining both, it has lifted a key barrier to broader adoption by banks, asset managers, and international fintech companies.

These certified services, comprising price data feeds, proof of reserves, and NAVLink, support stablecoin servicing, settlement, and tokenization of assets. These are foundation elements for secure on-chain processing at scale.

Also Read | Chainlink (LINK) Breaks $26 for First Time in 7 Months, Eyes $30 Resistance Next

