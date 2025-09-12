Chainlink Boosts Market Reliability with New Partnership

Over the years, Chainlink has fortified its position as a critical component in the cryptocurrency sector, offering essential infrastructure while its market valuation often misses depicting its substantial contribution. Its price feeds are foundational to the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem, with significant blockchain integrations by major corporations heavily counting on Chainlink’s operations.

