Chainlink Brings Sub-Second Market Data to Sei, Opening Doors for Institutional DeFi

The Sei Development Foundation and Chainlink announced today that Chainlink Data Streams are now live on the Sei Network, naming Data Streams the preferred oracle infrastructure for the fast-settling Layer-1. The move brings high-frequency, low-latency market data and official U.S. macroeconomic statistics to Sei’s onchain markets, a major step toward institutional-grade tokenization and real-time trading on blockchain rails.

Sei’s team selected Chainlink Data Streams for its ability to deliver premium, high-frequency pricing, including liquidity-weighted bid/ask spreads and sub-second execution, while preserving decentralization and verifiability. That combination, Chainlink and Sei say, should unlock more accurate pricing, tighter risk controls and new product types such as tokenized equities, perpetuals, and derivatives that demand real-time data.

“We’re excited to see Chainlink Data Streams integrated on Sei, as this expands Chainlink’s footprint into a fast-growing ecosystem that supports next-gen DeFi protocols and institutional use cases. With Data Streams available on Sei, developers gain a robust foundation for building innovative onchain products, accelerating adoption and ecosystem growth,” said Thodoris Karakostas, Director of Blockchain & Product Partnerships at Chainlink Labs.

“Chainlink Data Streams has been integrated as the preferred oracle infrastructure for Sei, bringing highly accurate and reliable price information to the Sei ecosystem. Data Streams’ ultra-low-latency delivery of market data, coupled with its battle-tested infrastructure, made it an obvious choice for the Sei ecosystem,” said Justin Barlow, Executive Director at Sei Development Foundation.

Why this Matters Now

The integration arrives as institutional adoption of onchain infrastructure gains momentum, and as governments begin to put official economic data directly onto public blockchains. Chainlink’s recent collaboration with the U.S. Department of Commerce brings Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) metrics such as Real GDP, the PCE Price Index, and other domestic purchasing measures onchain, making those federal macroeconomic data points directly available to smart contracts and onchain markets. That same government-level data will be accessible to Sei builders via Chainlink’s feeds.

Bringing official macro data onchain is more than symbolic: it lets protocols automatically ingest verifiable, timestamped economic indicators for use in risk models, automated trading strategies, inflation-linked products, prediction markets and other institutional workflows, all without relying on a single centralized publisher. Chainlink’s Data Streams are designed for high-frequency markets and include features that map directly to financial market needs on a high-performance chain like Sei:

Sub-second price latency : on-demand price updates that aim for sub-second delivery without sacrificing decentralization.

: on-demand price updates that aim for sub-second delivery without sacrificing decentralization. High data accuracy & fidelity : data mapped to benchmark exchanges and expanded report fields (useful for RWA and equities data).

: data mapped to benchmark exchanges and expanded report fields (useful for RWA and equities data). Liquidity-weighted bid/ask spreads : richer data than a single midpoint, improving risk parameters and reflecting market liquidity more accurately.

: richer data than a single midpoint, improving risk parameters and reflecting market liquidity more accurately. Proven uptime and security: built on Chainlink’s distributed oracle architecture that already underpins large swaths of DeFi volume.

Those features pair naturally with Sei’s technical strengths: EVM compatibility, parallelized execution, very high throughput and sub-second finality, characteristics aimed at high-frequency trading and real-time DeFi applications. Together, the stacks position Sei as a place to run low-latency financial primitives with institutional data guarantees.

With Data Streams live, developers building on Sei can more easily launch products that require continuous, verifiable market context: low-latency perpetual futures, tokenized stock products, derivatives, lending platforms with dynamic oracle pricing and risk-managed automated market makers. Access to official BEA statistics also opens paths for macro-driven strategies and new RWA (real-world assets) integrations.

Chainlink’s open documentation and the live SEI/USD Data Stream suggest chains of immediate utility, exchanges and protocols on Sei can subscribe to premium feeds and begin testing market-sensitive products that depend on sub-second price updates.

The Bigger Picture

Industry observers say this is another signal that traditional finance and public blockchains are converging on a pragmatic, infrastructure-first path: professional data (from exchanges and government agencies) → battle-tested oracle networks → performant L1s that can settle and index trades fast.

The result may be new windows for capital markets innovation onchain. Chainlink has already been tapped by numerous large financial firms and DeFi protocols for similar infrastructure in other ecosystems, which underlines why Sei picked Chainlink as its preferred oracle partner.

Chainlink Data Streams going live on Sei is a concrete, technical integration with clear product implications: lower latency price rails, richer onchain data and the arrival of government-issued macro indicators onchain. For teams building tokenized markets, trading engines and institutional DeFi on Sei, the partnership promises both the speed and the data guarantees they need to scale.