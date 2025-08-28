Chainlink Brings U.S. Economic Data Onchain in Commerce Department Deal

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/28 23:00
TLDR:

  • Chainlink will deliver U.S. government macroeconomic data onchain, starting with real GDP and PCE price index across 10 blockchains.
  • Data feeds from the Bureau of Economic Analysis will be updated monthly or quarterly for blockchain developers to access securely.
  • Chainlink expands ties with U.S. government after prior meetings with regulators, senators, and the White House in 2025.
  • Developers can integrate BEA onchain data to build new financial products, prediction markets, and risk dashboards in DeFi.

The blockchain industry has got a direct line to U.S. economic data. Chainlink announced a partnership with the Department of Commerce to deliver core metrics from the Bureau of Economic Analysis onchain. 

The move puts official government data into the hands of blockchain developers in real time. Updates will roll out monthly or quarterly depending on the dataset. For crypto markets, it marks a rare bridge between traditional economic reporting and decentralized finance.

Chainlink Partners With Commerce Department for Data Feeds

According to a blog post from Chainlink, the collaboration makes six macroeconomic datasets available, including real GDP, the PCE price index, and real final sales to private domestic purchasers. Wu Blockchain shared the development on social media, pointing out the feeds will launch on ten networks at first.

These networks include Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Botanix, Ethereum, Linea, Mantle, Optimism, Sonic, and ZKsync. 

Each will gain access to government-sourced data that has historically remained offchain. Developers are encouraged to begin using the feeds immediately by following Chainlink’s documentation.

The company said the information will support a range of use cases. That includes tokenized assets, DeFi protocol risk systems, real-time dashboards, and prediction markets. With official inflation and GDP figures, developers can build products aligned with macroeconomic trends instead of relying on third-party feeds.

Expanding Government Ties and Blockchain Adoption

The partnership follows a series of engagements between Chainlink and U.S. regulators throughout 2025. Chainlink said it worked with the SEC on compliance frameworks for broker-dealers and transfer agents. It also engaged with the SEC Crypto Task Force to discuss embedding compliance logic into blockchain systems.

Sergey Nazarov, Chainlink’s co-founder, held meetings with Senator Tim Scott about crypto market structure. Chainlink was also cited in a White House report from the President’s Working Group on Digital Assets as core infrastructure for stablecoins and tokenized funds.

The push for adoption reached a milestone when Nazarov joined officials for the signing of the GENIUS Act, a federal framework for stablecoins. With the Commerce Department deal, Chainlink is now channeling that policy momentum into tangible infrastructure connecting government data to crypto markets.

Chainlink emphasized that its Data Feeds, now carrying BEA statistics, already secure trillions in onchain value across DeFi. The company noted it holds ISO 27001 certification and SOC 2 attestation, underscoring its attempt to present enterprise-grade reliability to both Web3 builders and institutional users.

