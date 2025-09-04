Chainlink Celebrates 8 Years, Eyes Next Big Move to “Bring the World Onchain”

September 4, 2025, marks eight years since the Chainlink LINK $22.64 24h volatility: 4.3% Market cap: $15.35 B Vol. 24h: $763.09 M Whitepaper was first released to the public, laying the foundation for the protocol that would become the industry-standard oracle platform.

Looking ahead, the protocol is aiming even higher, unveiling plans to “bring the whole world onchain” and expand its role in bridging traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems.

The Chainlink Journey in 8 Years

Over the past eight years, Chainlink has grown from a simple concept into the leading oracle platform in the crypto space. It now supports tens of trillions in transaction value and has secured nearly $100 billion for most DeFi markets.

Chainlink’s next big goal is to bring the whole world onchain. Over the past months, the protocol has been taking strategic steps toward this vision.

In June, it partnered with Mastercard to improve onchain crypto trading, allowing Mastercard’s 3 billion cardholders to buy cryptocurrencies directly on-chain.



It uses Mastercard’s global payments network with blockchain infrastructure and Chainlink’s interoperability protocol to achieve the goal.

Chainlink co-founder Sergey Nazarov broke the silence on the partnership, hinting that it “is the type of traditional finance and decentralized finance convergence that Chainlink was built to make possible.”

With the new trend of institutional clients adopting a crypto reserve asset, LINK, the native cryptocurrency of Chainlink, has entered the spotlight.

In August, Nasdaq-listed real estate asset manager Caliber announced that its Board approved a groundbreaking digital asset treasury (DAT) strategy, a comprehensive DAT Policy, and a dedicated Crypto Advisory Board.

The Caliber DAT strategy involves the allocation of treasury funds to acquire and stake LINK tokens.

There is also Bitwise Asset Management that has submitted an S-1 filing to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a spot Chainlink ETF that tracks the price of LINK.

The asset manager is yet to receive any green light from the commission, but the fund will be structured as a Delaware statutory trust.

Its Net Asset Value (NAV) will be linked to the CME CF Chainlink-Dollar Reference Rate (New York Variant), a benchmark maintained by CF Benchmarks.

In the coming years, Chainlink hopes to build on this broad adoption to revolutionize RWA tokenization.

