Chainlink CEO Sees Tokenization as Sector’s Rising Future After Meeting SEC’s Atkins

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/07 23:50
Union
U$0.01097+21.21%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004349-3.37%
RealLink
REAL$0.06074+1.74%
Capverse
CAP$0.14827+30.64%
Triathon
GROW$0.024+12.14%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13758+1.81%

Chainlink CEO Sergey Nazarov met with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins, who Nazarov said was keenly interested in how best to bring on-chain assets into compliance with securities laws.

The chief executive of Chainlink, a network specializing in authenticating real-world data for smart contracts, said he was impressed with how much the agency has shifted away from whether the U.S. should permit blockchain tokenization innovations into the financial system and instead is looking at how this can be conducted with maximum efficiency and market safety.

“While cryptocurrencies define the majority of our industry’s value today, I personally feel very strongly that the real-world asset trend and digital-asset tokenization in the institutional world will grow to be the majority of the market cap in our industry,” Nazarov told CoinDesk in an interview after his Friday meeting. He said Atkins “has very clear ideas and goals with getting the traditional financial system operating correctly on-chain.”

Nazarov, who also met with the White House’s new crypto liaison, Patrick Witt, on Friday, said he’s very hopeful “based on the urgency and speed” the SEC and the White House are demonstrating. He said he thinks blockchain infrastructure will manage to find a place within broker-dealer and transfer agent rules, allowing full-in tokenization “maybe by the middle of next year.”

The Chainlink co-founder said one central task is getting blockchains to fully meet the standards for a “legally binding transfer” of assets. “That’s a class of problems that’s now getting worked through with us,” he said, adding that Atkins understands it well and noted the chairman’s recent address in which he announced his “Project Crypto” initiative.

An SEC spokesman declined to comment on the meeting, though the agency has been building momentum with crypto-friendly statements, remarks and policy maneuvers. Just last week, the securities regulator issued a joint statement with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to tell registered platforms that they’re OK to pursue spot trading of certain crypto assets, issued a near-term agenda that is crowded with crypto initiatives and got together with the CFTC on Friday to tell reporters that the two markets regulators will now be working in lockstep to pave the way for crypto.

Under Atkins’ predecessor, Gary Gensler, the agency had resisted embarking on tailored digital assets regulation. Atkins says the existing securities laws and agency powers offer ample authority to start work on friendly policies to clarify how the government approaches crypto.

Meanwhile, the Senate is working on a crypto market structure bill that would establish new laws for crypto and for its regulators. That effort saw some progress on Friday as a new, lengthier version of the Senate Banking Committee’s earlier bill began circulating.

Chainlink’s network was also among the digital assets venues chosen by the U.S. Department of Commerce last week when, for the first time, the federal government issued major economic data — the gross domestic product report — via blockchain. That’s set to be an ongoing trend for Commerce and other agencies, according to the officials behind the release.

“Our industry has a very unique kind of moment in time right now, that if it uses it well it can solidify its position in the U.S. and therefore the global economy,” Nazarov said.

Read More: SEC, CFTC Chiefs Say Crypto Turf Wars Over as Agencies Move Ahead on Joint Work

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2025/09/05/chainlink-ceo-sees-tokenization-as-sector-s-rising-future-after-meeting-sec-s-atkins

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now Ahead of the Next Altcoin Bull Run

Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now Ahead of the Next Altcoin Bull Run

Presales have already made waves in 2025, with projects like Pudgy Penguins, World Liberty Finance, and Pump.fun raising millions before launch. These successes highlight the strong appetite for early crypto opportunities, where investors look to secure tokens before they list on major exchanges. With talk of altcoin season heating up, the focus is shifting to […]
Waves
WAVES$1.1103+0.61%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009355-1.41%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.08694+13.52%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/07 23:15
Share
Navigating the Financial Landscape: Market Trends and Expectations for Cryptocurrencies

Navigating the Financial Landscape: Market Trends and Expectations for Cryptocurrencies

Significant market developments will guide directions before the Fed meeting next week. Bitcoin and altcoins, including ADA and Theta, poised for potential price shifts. Continue Reading:Navigating the Financial Landscape: Market Trends and Expectations for Cryptocurrencies The post Navigating the Financial Landscape: Market Trends and Expectations for Cryptocurrencies appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Cardano
ADA$0.8258+0.81%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 00:05
Share
The Next 100x Meme Coin Won’t Be Shiba Inu, But Don’t Count Out This Under-$0.005 SHIB Alternative

The Next 100x Meme Coin Won’t Be Shiba Inu, But Don’t Count Out This Under-$0.005 SHIB Alternative

The post The Next 100x Meme Coin Won’t Be Shiba Inu, But Don’t Count Out This Under-$0.005 SHIB Alternative appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been one of the most talked-about meme coins, catapulting many investors into huge profits in the historic 2021 bull run. However, as the meme coin market matures, SHIB’s explosive days appear to be behind it. Investors are now searching for the next 100x opportunity, and the answer might not be in established players like Shiba Inu, but in a hidden gem that serves as an alternative to SHIB. That’s where Little Pepe (LILPEPE) comes in. Why SHIB’s Potential May Be Exhausted Shiba Inu was once the darling of the meme coin market, turning small investments into massive returns. However, as the token reached its highest points ever, it encountered a fundamental issue: SHIB struggles with unchecked token inflation. With more than 580 trillion SHIB in circulation, it is prone to volatility, particularly during general market downturns. However, its ecosystem development has been less impressive despite the introduction of Shibarium and its Shibburn program. Meme coins like SHIB thrive on community hype, but their potential becomes capped without real utility and scalable technology. While SHIB continues to have a dedicated community, the project’s lack of clear use cases means it’s unlikely to see another breakout. Shiba Inu’s price remains stuck around $0.000012, with charts indicating a higher likelihood of adding another zero than losing one. This is still over 85% below its all-time high of $0.000086 in 2021. Shiba Inu Price Chart | Source: CoinGecko As the market matures, investors look beyond SHIB for the next big winner. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is a SHIB alternative with community-driven potential and tech advantage. Why Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Is the SHIB Alternative to Watch Little Pepe introduces a meme coin-specific Layer 2 blockchain for faster, cheaper transactions and robust scalability. This gives you an edge in a market with high…
Threshold
T$0.01584+0.50%
RealLink
REAL$0.06073+1.70%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001235+0.89%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 01:10
Share

Trending News

More

Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now Ahead of the Next Altcoin Bull Run

Navigating the Financial Landscape: Market Trends and Expectations for Cryptocurrencies

The Next 100x Meme Coin Won’t Be Shiba Inu, But Don’t Count Out This Under-$0.005 SHIB Alternative

Ethereum Dominated Smart Contracts, Aave Defined DeFi Lending, Now Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Is Next in Line

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?