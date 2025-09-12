Chainlink Charging Up — Wedge Break Could Hit $31 ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 07:03
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000576-2.91%
Movement
MOVE$0.1291-0.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015975-4.64%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0001383+30.84%
Chainlink
LINK$24.58+3.88%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

Chainlink (LINK) appears poised for its next surge as intensified consolidation within a falling wedge structure signals a potential breakout.

According to market analyst JustCryptoPays, “A sustained move above the yellow trend line is key. It would confirm the breakout and likely open the path to the $31 range.”

Source: JustCryptoPays

Therefore, LINK must break above $23 to boost its odds of reaching the $31 range.

Chainlink currently trades at $23.35, comfortably above the key $22 support zone, signaling potential upward momentum.

Market commentator RISK opined, “The shaded demand zone between $21.50–$22.30 has acted as a solid accumulation base, with buyers stepping in on every dip.”

Advertisement

&nbsp
Source: RISK

Chainlink’s narrowing wedge signals consolidation, with higher lows highlighting underlying buying pressure. A breakout above resistance could confirm the pattern and trigger renewed investor interest, potentially fueling rapid upward momentum.

RISK added, “A breakout above wedge resistance could trigger rapid momentum toward $25.50 and $27.00 levels.”

Rising volume is confirming LINK’s potential breakout, as heightened trading activity signals strong market interest. Historically, breakouts with robust volume sustain momentum, boosting the chances of reaching higher resistance levels.

For LINK, $25.5 is the immediate target, while $27 and $31 serve as key psychological and technical levels.

Meanwhile, Bitwise recently filed for what could become the first US Chainlink spot ETF, intensifying competition in the altcoin fund space.

Notably, the Bitwise Chainlink ETF would enable investors to gain LINK exposure through a traditional brokerage, without requiring direct cryptocurrency holdings.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/chainlink-charging-up-wedge-break-could-hit-31/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Starknet to Launch Bitcoin Staking on Mainnet September 30

Starknet to Launch Bitcoin Staking on Mainnet September 30

Detail: https://coincu.com/bitcoin/starknet-bitcoin-staking-mainnet-launch/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015982-4.60%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 05:48
Share
DTCC Lists Three Crypto ETFs, Including Solana, HBAR, and XRP

DTCC Lists Three Crypto ETFs, Including Solana, HBAR, and XRP

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Phoenix, the US DTCC has included Fidelity Solana ETF (FSOL), Canary HBAR ETF (HBR) and Canary XRP ETF (XRPC) in the list.
XRP
XRP$3.0616+2.18%
Hedera
HBAR$0.24233+3.27%
Xrp Classic
XRPC$0.0009667+4.64%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 07:35
Share
Next 100x Cryptos to Buy Today – 11 September

Next 100x Cryptos to Buy Today – 11 September

The crypto market cap has returned above $4T. Reporting has examined three sub-$1 meme tokens: Maxi Doge ($MAXI) with a presale at $0.0002565 and staking up to 157% APY; PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) with mine-to-earn and near $1M raised; Wall Street Pepe ($WEPE) planning a Solana rollout with a 1:1 ETH burn.
NEAR
NEAR$2.757-0.18%
Capverse
CAP$0.13512+11.81%
Wall Street Pepe
WEPE$0.00005579+2.93%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/12 06:30
Share

Trending News

More

Starknet to Launch Bitcoin Staking on Mainnet September 30

DTCC Lists Three Crypto ETFs, Including Solana, HBAR, and XRP

Next 100x Cryptos to Buy Today – 11 September

SPX6900 Forecast 2025: Explosive Upside Potential from $1.40 to $3.06

US media: Bensont met with three Federal Reserve chairman candidates this week, and the selection process is still ongoing