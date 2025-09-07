Chainlink Co-Founder Engages SEC Chair & White House on Tokenized Asset Growth Strategy

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/07 22:18
Union
U$0.0107+13.22%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004369-2.97%
MetYa
MET$0.2352-1.09%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.014514+1.23%
  • Chainlink’s Sergey Nazarov met White House and SEC leaders, stressing tokenization rules and compliance automation.
  • Banks and asset managers are already preparing tokenized assets, waiting on regulatory clarity for wider adoption.

On September 5, Chainlink Co-Founder Sergey Nazarov met with U.S. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins and senior policymakers at the White House. The discussions focused on strategies to expand the U.S. role in tokenized assets through regulation, compliance, and cross-chain technology.

Nazarov emphasized that,

He pointed to the ability of smart contracts to set transparent compliance conditions on-chain, describing this as a shift away from relying on costly private compliance departments. Nazarov explained that conditions such as identity checks or transfer limits can be coded into blockchain transactions, making regulation automatic and public.

SEC Rule Changes Could Unlock Widespread Tokenization

During the CNBC interview following the meeting, Nazarov noted the growing demand for tokenization from leading banks, asset managers, and issuers. He stated that many are already preparing live production tokenization efforts in anticipation of updated SEC rules. He said, 

The SEC has made its intent clear in recent speeches, including remarks by Atkins in May and July, describing tokenization as a process that should be “easy, smooth, and riskless.” Nazarov added that his team continues to meet with SEC staff and expects multiple engagements in the coming weeks to align on updated frameworks.

The conversation also covered private companies issuing tokenized shares. Nazarov described it as “a more innovative approach that seeks to circumvent the current rules.” He explained that until transfer agency rules are updated, large institutions are unlikely to take part due to risk, leaving smaller groups and crypto-native companies at the forefront.

White House Role and Broader Tokenization Push

The White House has been closely engaged since the March Crypto Summit, where Nazarov first met with officials. He pointed to progress through legislation like the Genius Act and bipartisan support for crypto-related policy. He stressed that the White House is now actively supporting the push for tokenization alongside regulators and lawmakers.

Asked about priorities for the administration, Nazarov responded: 

Nazarov estimated that the industry could expand by $10 to $30 trillion through tokenization of equities, commodities, and funds. He argued that cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and meme coins alone cannot define the sector’s future growth. Instead, real-world asset tokenization will play the central role.

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Why 7,950+ Investors Chose BlockchainFX Over BlockDAG as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025

Why 7,950+ Investors Chose BlockchainFX Over BlockDAG as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025

7,950+ investors back BlockchainFX with $6.8M raised, audits, rewards, and Visa utility, ranking it above BlockDAG as 2025’s best presale.
WHY
WHY$0.0000000275+3.96%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/07 22:20
Share
Crypto: A Historic Signal on Ethereum Opens the Way to $7,000

Crypto: A Historic Signal on Ethereum Opens the Way to $7,000

Since its creation, Ethereum (ETH) has continually surprised the markets. But the latest indicator marks an unprecedented milestone. For the first time, Ethereum's exchange balance has turned negative: in other words, more ETH leave trading platforms than enter. This rare phenomenon could be the fuel for a surge towards $7,000, according to several analysts. L’article Crypto: A Historic Signal on Ethereum Opens the Way to $7,000 est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10054+1.46%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05478+1.18%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00561+3.31%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 21:05
Share
Ethereum Makes Major Scaling Gains as LeanVM Prepares for Key Milestones

Ethereum Makes Major Scaling Gains as LeanVM Prepares for Key Milestones

Key HighlightsEthereum’s leanVM update reduces costs and speeds up recursion.Vitalik Buterin highlights 2025 milestones for scaling and decentralization.LeanVM introduces new ZK-friendly architecture for safer growth.Ethereum LeanVM Update Promises Faster Scaling and Lower CostsEthereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said the network has made significant progress in 2025 toward long-term scalability, decentralization, and sustainability.He highlighted leanVM, a minimal zero-knowledge proof virtual machine (zkVM), as a key innovation designed to reduce costs and improve efficiency. This new virtual machine is optimized for XMSS aggregation and recursion, features a four-instruction ISA, uses multi-line STARKs, and incorporates logup-lookups cryptography to cut commitment costs compared to Cairo.The current recursion speed is 2.7 seconds, and the team aims to increase this tenfold.“The team has done impressive work this year, making Ethereum more scalable while keeping it decentralized and sustainable. LeanVM is designed to support these goals efficiently, and we expect it to be ready as the short-term roadmap hits its milestones,” Buterin explained.LeanVM Milestones and the RoadmapEthereum has already completed the Pectra update on the mainnet as of May 7, 2025. Buterin emphasized that leanVM deliberately lags slightly behind short-term scaling milestones so it can be fully prepared when the new features are live.“LeanVM is designed to integrate safely with mainnet operations. By keeping it behind the short-term roadmap, we ensure that scaling happens smoothly without requiring extra infrastructure,” he added.The update focuses on simplicity in protocol design, minimizing code complexity while maintaining robustness and reliability. Buterin described protocols as carefully crafted tools, not something to rush, ensuring they are clean, efficient, and long-lasting.Long-Term Benefits for EthereumThe leanVM update is expected to:Reduce costs for large-scale computations.Speed up recursion for ZK-proof computations.Maintain network decentralization and security.These improvements position Ethereum for sustainable growth and set the stage for future innovations in zero-knowledge proofs and scalable blockchain solutions.“We want Ethereum to remain a network that scales efficiently while staying decentralized. LeanVM is just one of the steps toward that vision,” Buterin concluded.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10054+1.46%
READY
READY$0.003365-0.14%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004138+1.27%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 21:14
Share

Trending News

More

Why 7,950+ Investors Chose BlockchainFX Over BlockDAG as the Best Crypto Presale in 2025

Crypto: A Historic Signal on Ethereum Opens the Way to $7,000

Ethereum Makes Major Scaling Gains as LeanVM Prepares for Key Milestones

Pump.Fun is suspected to have transferred 98,000 SOL to the repurchase address, worth about 16 million US dollars

A Federal Reserve board member resigned and the director of the Bureau of Labor Statistics was fired. What does this mean for the market?