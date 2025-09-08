Chainlink Could Join Bitcoin and Ethereum in U.S. ETF Market

If cleared, the product would trade on NYSE Arca under the ticker GLNK and could eventually include staking rewards – a feature not yet seen in U.S. crypto ETFs.

A Different Kind of Crypto Fund

Rather than simply tracking LINK’s price, Grayscale’s proposal outlines a structure that mirrors existing Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETFs but leaves flexibility for staking. That means the fund could put a portion of its LINK to work through third-party validators while keeping custody with Coinbase, with any rewards distributed to investors. Such a setup would blur the line between passive exposure and active yield generation in ETF design.

Why Chainlink?

Chainlink has quietly become one of the most critical pieces of DeFi infrastructure, feeding blockchains with real-world data such as asset prices and event outcomes. LINK, the native token, secures the network through staking and compensates node operators. The project recently created a dedicated reserve to back long-term growth, further signaling its ambitions to remain the go-to oracle solution for decentralized apps.

The Bigger ETF Wave

Grayscale’s move is part of a broader campaign to diversify its crypto offerings beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. In recent months, it has submitted filings for Avalanche, Dogecoin, Solana, XRP, and Litecoin ETFs. Competitors like 21Shares, Bitwise, VanEck, Franklin Templeton, Canary Capital, and REX Shares are also flooding the SEC with applications – including a separate Chainlink proposal from Bitwise.

Shifting Regulatory Winds

The surge of filings comes during what many see as a more open stance from U.S. regulators under the Trump administration. With Washington signaling greater willingness to accommodate digital assets, issuers are racing to lock in approvals and bring altcoins into the ETF era.

If successful, GLNK would not only mark Chainlink’s debut on Wall Street but could also set a precedent for how staking is integrated into regulated investment products.

