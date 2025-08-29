Chainlink Crypto Gets its First Corporate Treasury Firm

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 10:33
CreatorBid
BID$0.08625-6.67%
RealLink
REAL$0.0575-2.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1065+2.96%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018909+3.63%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4385+0.92%

Struggling real estate asset manager CaliberCos now aims to serve as an alternative investment vehicle for Chainlink.

Summary

  • Chainlink gets its first publicly listed treasury company
  • Caliber announced it would accumulate LINK tokens for its treasury funds
  • The company has recently faced a delisting notice from Nasdaq

Publicly traded companies are increasingly betting on altcoins for their treasury pivots. On Thursday, August 28, real estate asset manager Caliber announced that its Board of Directors approved a Chainlink (LINK) digital asset treasury. The company will also stake its LINK tokens to boost the returns for investors.

The struggling firm will allocate a portion of its treasury to LINK tokens, in an apparent bid to boost market confidence. To further this strategy, the company has also appointed a crypto advisory board, which will be in charge of the company’s crypto treasury policy.

According to the Caliber Board of Directors, Chainlink has the advantage of being a liquid asset with “long-term appreciation potential”. In addition to staking and holding LINK tokens, Caliper also stated that it will use Chainlink’s blockchain in automation and key business processes such as asset valuation.

Caliber pivots to Chainlink amid business woes

Caliber’s decision comes amid struggles in its core business. Notably, just a day prior, the company received a notice from Nasdaq regarding its potential delisting from the exchange. Namely, the firm failed to comply with the minimum stockholder equity requirement of $160 million. On June 30, that figure was just $17,6 million.

Since they started trading on Nasdaq in July 2023, Caliber’s shares have fallen by more than 98%. Still, the pivot to Chainlink treasuries has attracted market attention, and the company’s stock price rose 60% after the announcement.

Source: https://crypto.news/chainlink-crypto-gets-its-first-corporate-treasury/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

The brother of former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried once plotted to buy Nauru and build a doomsday bunker using funds from the now-defunct crypto exchange.
Nowchain
NOW$0.00787+16.76%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 14:15
Share
XRP ETF Buzz Accelerates — MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Catches Trader Momentum

XRP ETF Buzz Accelerates — MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Catches Trader Momentum

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/xrp-etf-buzz-builds-magacoin-finance-presale-gains-trader-momentum/
XRP
XRP$2.9118-3.21%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018913+3.72%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02775--%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 10:14
Share
Crypto crash: Top 3 reasons Bitcoin and altcoins may rebound

Crypto crash: Top 3 reasons Bitcoin and altcoins may rebound

The recent crypto crash continued on Monday, June 23, as investors embraced a risk-off sentiment amid an ongoing geopolitical crisis. Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $101,000, up from Sunday’s low of $98,230, while Ethereum (ETH) rose to $2,250.  Total liquidations…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,411.24-1.44%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
MAY
MAY$0.04516+3.03%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/23 20:56
Share

Trending News

More

Pacific nation Nauru passes law to establish a crypto regulator

XRP ETF Buzz Accelerates — MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Catches Trader Momentum

Crypto crash: Top 3 reasons Bitcoin and altcoins may rebound

Which Layer 1 Will Win Back Investor Trust — Cardano or Avalanche in the 2025 Cycle?

BullZilla Presale Joins Shiba Inu and Bonk as the Top New Meme Coin to Invest in Now