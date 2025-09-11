Chainlink Data Streams Go Live on Sei, Powering $1.2 Billion DeFi Ecosystem

Chainlink Data Streams is now the official oracle infrastructure for Sei’s $1.2 billion ecosystem.

The integration introduces institutional-grade, low-latency data, including U.S. government macroeconomic reports.

The collaboration positions Sei as a hub for next-generation DeFi markets with secure, verifiable data.

Chainlink Data Streams is now officially live on the Sei Network, marking a major step for the $1.2 billion ecosystem. The Sei Development Foundation confirmed that Chainlink’s technology has been integrated as the preferred oracle infrastructure, ensuring reliable and verifiable data delivery.

The solution offers ultra-low-latency data feeds that support high-performance markets across decentralized finance and beyond.

The upgrade brings sub-second execution speed and liquidity-weighted bid-ask spreads, allowing developers and traders to access real-time insights with precision.

Backed by Chainlink’s established infrastructure, the integration provides unmatched reliability without compromising on decentralization. This strengthens Sei’s position as a high-performance blockchain with EVM compatibility, parallelized execution, and sub-second finality.

Real GDP and PCE Data Now Available via Chainlink

It continues as additional institutions are adopting blockchain-related technology. A key point in the collaboration is the use of U.S. Department of Commerce data, specifically from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. Information such as Real GDP, the PCE Price Index, and domestic purchase measures are published on-chain via Chainlink.

Federal economic metric migration to Sei is a watershed event for blockchain as a layer-one monetary infrastructure. It combines macroeconomic data with high-frequency price feeds to help developers build more advanced products.

Such uses as lending, derivatives, and trading websites are able to utilize up-to-date, on-demand data. Justin Barlow of the Sei Development Foundation presented the fundamental argument that the focus of the network is on providing very correct and dependable price data for use in finances in a safe manner.

Strengthening Sei’s DeFi and Market Growth

Access to Chainlink Data Streams opens up possibilities for increased use cases. Such use cases are for DeFi product use, gaming dapps, and consumer applications with confidence in high-fidelity and safe data. Liquidity-weighted bid-ask spreads open up deeper market transparency, and sub-second price latency opens up a guarantee for protocols for proper risk management.

Today’s Chainlink network protects more than $25 trillion in on-chain transactions for the world’s DeFi applications, and such a record provides additional confidence in an ecosystem such as Sei’s. Due to the integration, Sei inherits the infrastructure to bring in institutional partners, scale next-generational DeFi protocols, and gain entry into real-world asset markets.

Related reading : Aptos Welcomes Chainlink CCIP, Driving Institutional DeFi Adoption