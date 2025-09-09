Chainlink Drops 15% Despite U.S. Deal — Could LINK Rebound Above $25 or Risk Deeper Losses?

By: Coinstats
2025/09/09 02:15
Chainlink recently saw its value plummet by 15%, even after securing a significant U.S. partnership. This alarming trend raises questions about LINK's future performance. Will it manage to bounce back above $25, or is it facing the threat of further declines? The article delves into potential outcomes and identifies promising coins ready for growth.

Chainlink Eyes Growth as It Tests Crucial Resistance Levels

Source: tradingview 

Chainlink (LINK) is trading between $21.59 and $23.68, showing promising momentum. Recently, it has risen by about 16 percent over the past month and by a significant 75 percent in the last six months. The coin is close to its first resistance level around $25 and could target the next at nearly $27 if it breaks through. These levels suggest a potential growth of about 14 percent from its current range. With indicators suggesting strength and a steady trend above moving averages, Chainlink seems poised for more gains if it can clear these resistance hurdles.

Conclusion

LINK has dropped significantly, despite a major deal in the U.S. The possibility of a recovery above $25 is uncertain. Market volatility continues to affect LINK's performance. Investors are watching for any signs of a potential turnaround. A further decline could place LINK in a more challenging position. The next few days or weeks are crucial for determining its trajectory. Careful monitoring of market trends and news will be essential for any recovery efforts.

 

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
