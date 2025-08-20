CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index.
The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4076.62, down 1.2% (-51.06) since 4 p.m. ET on Monday.
One of 20 assets is trading higher.
Leaders: ADA (+1.0%) and BCH (-0.3%).
Laggards: LINK (-4.3%) and APT (-3.2%).
The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally.
Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/08/19/coindesk-20-performance-update-chainlink-drops-4-3-as-nearly-all-assets-decline